In a new statement issued this Friday, March 1, the Pope Francis reiterated his rejection of what he calls “gender ideology”calling it “the ugliest danger” facing today's society, just days before the commemoration of International Women's Day.

The Supreme Pontiff anticipated that requested a deeper analysis of this “ugly ideology” , which, in his words, “erases differences and homogenizes everything.” He stressed the importance of recognizing that “erasing difference is erasing humanity,” highlighting that the richness of humanity lies in the fruitful tension between men and women.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

This is not the first time that the Pope Francisco condemns the “gender ideology“. In March of the previous year, he classified it as one of the “most dangerous ideological colonizations of our time.”

On that occasion, the Pope Francisco expressed: “The gender ideology, at this moment, is one of the most dangerous ideological colonizations. It goes beyond the sexual. Why is it dangerous? Because it dilutes differences, and the richness of men and women and of all humanity is the tension of differences.”

According to the CatholicNet Internet portal, the gender ideology It is “a closed system of thought, which defends that the differences between men and women, despite the obvious anatomical differences, do not correspond to a fixed nature, but are merely cultural and conventional constructions, made according to roles and stereotypes that each society assigns to the sexes,” they point out.

The concept of 'gender ideology'It is used by people who oppose the advancement of feminist and LGBTQ+ agendas, which focus on gender equality and the expansion of sexual and reproductive rights, according to the researcher at the Belisario Domínguez Institute of the Senate of the Republic, Lorena Vázquez Correa.

(With information from RT)