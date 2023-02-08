Pope Francis asks the world to help Turkey and Syria after earthquake

Pope Francis urged international solidarity with Turkey and Syria on Wednesday, two days after the devastating earthquake, whose death toll exceeds 11,200.

“I encourage everyone to show solidarity with those territoriesyes, some of them already martyred by a long war“, he told the Pope at the end of the general audience.

The pontiff also invited to pray for the rescuers, hampered by adverse weather conditions and serious damage to the roads.

“Let us pray together that these brothers and sisters can move forward in the face of this tragedy,” he said. “My thoughts turn at this moment to the people of Turkey and Syria, hit hard by the earthquake that has caused thousands of deaths and injuries,” he said.

“It is with emotion that I pray for them and express my closeness to these towns, to the families of the victims and to all those who suffer this devastating calamity,” he added.

More news: Pope Francis arrives in South Sudan, a country plagued by wars and famine

The pontiff also asked that the “suffering” of the Ukrainian people “so martyred by this cold, without light, without heating and at war” not be forgotten, he added. The head of the Catholic Church sent his condolences to Turkey and Syria on Monday and expressed his “deep sadness” for the consequences of the 7.8 magnitude earthquake, which occurred at dawn.

Rescue teams in Turkey and Syria face “crucial” hours this Wednesday to find survivors among the rubble of the powerful earthquake and have asked the international community specialized teams

You can also read: