Thursday, February 9, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Pope Francis asks the world to help Turkey and Syria after earthquake

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 8, 2023
in World
0


close

Pope Francisco

Pope Francis in the Basilica of Saint Paul Outside the Walls, in Rome, Italy.

Pope Francis in the Basilica of Saint Paul Outside the Walls, in Rome, Italy.

The pontiff also asked that the suffering of the Ukrainian people not be forgotten.

Pope Francis urged international solidarity with Turkey and Syria on Wednesday, two days after the devastating earthquake, whose death toll exceeds 11,200.

“I encourage everyone to show solidarity with those territoriesyes, some of them already martyred by a long war“, he told the Pope at the end of the general audience.

See also  Psychology "I've been ashamed of myself so much that I've had to live a glossy life to cover it up" - HS readers say what they are most ashamed of

The pontiff also invited to pray for the rescuers, hampered by adverse weather conditions and serious damage to the roads.

“Let us pray together that these brothers and sisters can move forward in the face of this tragedy,” he said. “My thoughts turn at this moment to the people of Turkey and Syria, hit hard by the earthquake that has caused thousands of deaths and injuries,” he said.

“It is with emotion that I pray for them and express my closeness to these towns, to the families of the victims and to all those who suffer this devastating calamity,” he added.

More news: Pope Francis arrives in South Sudan, a country plagued by wars and famine

The pontiff also asked that the “suffering” of the Ukrainian people “so martyred by this cold, without light, without heating and at war” not be forgotten, he added. The head of the Catholic Church sent his condolences to Turkey and Syria on Monday and expressed his “deep sadness” for the consequences of the 7.8 magnitude earthquake, which occurred at dawn.

See also  Novelist writes fascinating texts while recovering from serious injury

Rescue teams in Turkey and Syria face “crucial” hours this Wednesday to find survivors among the rubble of the powerful earthquake and have asked the international community specialized teams

You can also read:

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Pope #Francis #asks #world #Turkey #Syria #earthquake

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Mohammed bin Rashid issues laws establishing three institutions affiliated with the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result