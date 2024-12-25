“Let there be the audacity to open the door to negotiations,” declared the Supreme Pontiff.

12/25/2024



Updated at 12:37 p.m.





Pope Francis called this Wednesday in his Christmas Urbi et Orbi blessing for “the weapons to be silent in the martyred Ukraine», calling for «gestures of dialogue», hours after Russia launched more than 70 missiles against the Ukrainian energy network on Christmas Day.

«Let the guns fall silent in the martyred Ukraine. May you have the audacity to open the door to negotiations and to the gestures of dialogue and encounter, to reach a just and lasting peace,” declared the Argentine pontiff in his Christmas message from the Vatican.

