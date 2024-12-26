Pope Francis asked this Wednesday in his Christmas message that weapons remain silent in Ukraine and “have the audacity to open negotiations for a just peace” and that in Loop “cease the fire, release the hostages and help the population exhausted by hunger and war.”

On the balcony of the central loggia of the façade of St. Peter’s Basilica, Francis, as usual in your Christmas message He reflected on the conflicts and evils that affect the world before the nearly 30,000 people who came to St. Peter’s Square.

“Let the weapons fall silent in the martyred Ukraine. May there be the audacity to open the door to negotiations and gestures of dialogue and encounter, to reach a just and lasting peace,” said the pope.

And he continued: “Let the guns fall silent in the Middle East. With my eyes fixed on the cradle of Bethlehem, I direct my thoughts to the Christian communities of Israel and Palestine, in particular to Gaza, where the humanitarian situation is very serious.”

“Let the fire cease, let the hostages be released and help the population exhausted by hunger and war,” added the pontiff. sitting on a chair on the balcony of the central loggia.

And he assured that he also carries “in his heart the Christian community of the Lebanonespecially from the south, and from Syriaat this very delicate moment” and encouraged the search for solutions that allow national reconciliation in Libya.

“Let them open the doors of dialogue and peace in the entire region, torn by conflict,” he added.

jubilee year

Francisco recalled that this Tuesday the Holy Door was opened with which he began the Jubilee, which is celebrated every 25 years, and hoped that it would help “to reconcile us with ourselves, with each other, even with our enemies.”

“This Christmas, beginning of the Jubilee Year“I invite all people, all peoples and nations to muster the courage to cross the Door, to become pilgrims of hope, to silence their weapons and overcome divisions.”

In his message, the pope also asked “that the birth of the Savior bring a time of hope to the families of thousands of children who are dying from the epidemic in the Democratic Republic of the Congoas well as the populations of the east of that country and those of Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger and Mozambique.”

Also He called for peace for the countries of the Horn of Africa and “the access of Sudan’s civilian population to humanitarian aid and launching new negotiations with the aim of a ceasefire.”

Pope Francis imparts the Urbi et Orbi blessing this Christmas. Andrew Medichini

“May the Child Jesus inspire the political authorities and all people of good will on the American continent, in order to find effective solutions in truth and justice as soon as possible, to promote social harmony, particularly in Haiti, Venezuela, Colombia and Nicaragua“, the pope also requested in his message.

He did not forget the inhabitants of Myanmarwho, due to the continuous armed confrontations, suffer great suffering and are forced to flee their homes.

“Serene and holy Christmas”

AND He hoped that “the Jubilee would be an occasion to tear down all the walls of separation: the ideological ones, which so often mark political life, and the material ones, such as the division that has affected the island of Cyprus for fifty years and that has lacerated the human and social fabric”.

The pope also recalled “to all the children who suffer from war and hunger” to “the elderly, often forced to live in conditions of loneliness and abandonment” to “those who have lost their own home or flee their land, trying to find a safe refuge”, “to all those who have lost or cannot find work ” and “to those in prison who, despite everything, remain children of God.”

Francis also took advantage of the occasion to ask “that the Jubilee be the occasion for forgive debts, especially those that tax the poorest countries.

And he concluded by wishing everyone “a serene and holy Christmas” and imparting the ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing.