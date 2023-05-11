The Pope has asked countries to respect the dignity of migrants, which must “govern flows in the best possible way, building bridges and not walls, expanding channels for safe and regular migration.” in his message for the World Day of Migrants and Refugees that was published today, May 11.

For this day, which the Catholic Church will celebrate on September 24 under the title “Free to choose whether to migrate or stay”, Francis urges that emigration “can be the fruit of a free decision” and not forced by wars and poverty , while advocating “to have the utmost respect for the dignity of each migrant.”

(We recommend: Pope Francis will allow women to vote in the Vatican synod).

“A joint effort is needed from each of the countries and from the international community so that everyone is guaranteed the right not to have to emigrate, that is, the possibility of living in peace and with dignity in their own land“explains the pontiff.

A Border Patrol agent walks through a line of migrants. Photo: Patrick T. Fallon / AFP See also Ukraine investigates at least 8,600 war crimes in Russian invasion

“Wherever we decide to build our future, in the country where we were born or elsewhere, we It is important that there is always a community there willing to welcome, protect, promote and integrate everyone, without distinction and without leaving anyone out”, it states.

He recalls in his speech that “migrating should always be a free decision; but, in fact, in many cases, today it is not either. Conflicts, natural disasters, or more simply the impossibility of living a dignified and prosperous life in one’s own land of origin force millions of people to leave”.

(Be sure to read: How will the US-Mexico border work now after the end of Title 42?).

Among the most visible causes of contemporary forced migrations are persecutions

“Among the most visible causes of contemporary forced migrations are persecutions, wars, atmospheric phenomena and misery. Migrants flee because of poverty, fear, despair,” the Pope said.

And to eliminate these causes and finally put an end to forced migration “the common work of all is necessary, each according to their own responsibilities,” he stresses.

But also, he stresses, that it is necessary “stop the arms race, economic colonialism, the usurpation of other people’s resources, the devastation of our common home.”

Pope Francis called for respect for migrants on the World Day of Migrants and Refugees.

“It is clear that the main task corresponds to the countries of origin and their rulers, called to exercise good, transparent, honest politics, with a broad vision and at the service of all, especially the most vulnerable,” he adds.

And it warns that “where circumstances make it possible to choose whether to migrate or stay, it must also be ensured that this decision is informed and considered, to prevent so many men, women and children from being victims of dangerous illusions or unscrupulous traffickers”.

(You may be interested: Exclusive: what was not known about the rejection of a plane with migrants from the US).

The Vatican also published a prayer by the pope in which he asks God so that everyone “they are assured the freedom to choose whether to migrate or stay” and “so that we can express your tenderness to each migrant that you put in our way and spread in the hearts and in each environment the culture of encounter and care”.

EFE

USA prepares for an imminent increase in migrants

The United States is finalizing preparations for the possible arrival of thousands of migrants starting Friday, after a rule activated during the pandemic that made it almost impossible to apply for asylum expires.

USA prepares for an imminent increase in migrants on the border with Mexico The United States finalizes preparations for the possible arrival of thousands of migrants starting Friday, once a rule activated during the pandemic that made it almost impossible to request asylum at the border with Mexico expires.

More news

Pope Francis: “We need free journalists” so as not to forget the suffering

‘They handcuffed us and beat us’: hard stories from Colombians who returned from the US.

WHO lifts global high alert for Mpox (‘monkey pox’) outbreak