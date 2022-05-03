Religious says he made himself available to travel to Moscow; order was placed 3 weeks after the start of the war

Pope Francis said he had requested a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow to discuss the war in Ukraine. According to the Catholic leader, Putin did not respond.

He made the statement in an interview with the Italian newspaper Corriere Della Serathis Tuesday (May 3, 2022).

The pontiff said that on the first day of the war, on February 24, he called Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky and the Russian ambassador to the Vatican.

According to him, 20 days later, he asked the Secretary of State of the Holy See and top Vatican diplomat, Pietro Parolin, to send a message to Putin advising that he wanted to arrange a meeting in Moscow. So far, however, he has received no response.

When asked if he plans to go to Kiev, Francis said he has already sent church officials to the Ukrainian capital and feels he doesn’t need to go. “First I have to go to Moscow, first I have to find Putin. But I’m also a priest, what can I do? I do what I can. If Putin opened the door…”

“I fear that Putin cannot and does not want to have this meeting at this time.” lamented the pope. “We still haven’t received an answer and we keep insisting.”

RUSSIAN ORTHODOX CHURCH

Francis also said he had a 40-minute conversation with Patriarch Kirill, leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, which supports the war. “For the first 20 minutes, card in hand, he read me all the justifications for the war. I listened and said, ‘I don’t understand any of this’” said the pope.

According to Francis, Kirill “can’t become Putin’s altar boy” for both he and the orthodox leader are not “clerics of state”.

“We cannot use the language of politics, but that of Jesus. We are shepherds of the same holy people of God. For this we must seek ways of peace, to put an end to gunfire.”

THE END OF THE WAR

Contrary to British and US officials, Pope Francis says Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said Putin plans to end the war in Ukraine on May 9, the Russians’ “Victory Day”. about the Nazis.

“Orbán, when I found him [no fim de abril]told me that the Russians have a plan, that it will all end on May 9”, Pope Francis told the Italian newspaper.

According to the pontiff, “that would also explain the speed of the climb these days. Because now it’s not just Donbass, it’s Crimea, it’s Odessa, it’s taking the Black Sea port out of Ukraine, that’s all.”.

The pope, however, said to himself “pessimistic‘, because, in his view, ‘there is not enough will for peace”.