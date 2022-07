Pope Francis travels to Canada to apologize to indigenous people | Photo: EFE/EPA/CLAUDIO PERI

The flight departed Rome International Airport shortly after 9 am, with Pope Francis and journalists on board, who will accompany the pontiff’s trip across Canada.

Until next Friday (29) the penitential pilgrimage, as he himself stated, includes meetings with indigenous peoples, but there will not be very long programs due to problems with the pope’s right leg.

This is the 37th Apostolic Journey and Canada is the 56th country that Francis visits. According to the Vatican news agency, the keywords for this trip to Canada are: closeness, forgiveness, reconciliation, fraternity and hope.

In April, the Pontiff spoke out for the abuse and disrespect for the identity of indigenous peoples, their culture and their spiritual values, also on the part of several Catholics who have adapted to the mentality and policies of cultural assimilation of past centuries.