Pope Francis arrived this Friday in Marseille (southeast France) to warn of the drama that migrants are experiencing in the Mediterranean. in the middle of the debate in Europe about the reception of refugees.

The plane of the 86-year-old Argentine pontiff landed around 4:00 p.m. at the airport of France’s second city, where he is to be received by the Prime Minister, Élisabeth Borne, for a two-day visit.

The pontiff travels to Marseille to participate in the closing of the III edition of the Mediterranean Meetings and where he will probably send a message regarding the migration issue in Europe and the humanitarian drama of people who must escape their countries.

“I hope I have the courage to say everything I want to say,” Pope Francis responded to journalists about the importance of this visit.

From Venezuela to Central America and Mexico, passing through the United States, Africa and the Middle East, Migrants are a priority for the pontiff, who often expresses pain for the tragedies they suffer.

“We expect very strong words” from the Pope and that his “voice (…) weighs much more than ours,” wished François Thomas and Sophie Beau, heads of the Marseille-based NGO SOS Méditerránée, which rescues migrants at sea with their boat. “Ocean Viking”.

The Mediterranean route, which Francis described in August as a “cemetery”, is considered the most dangerous in the world. More than 28,000 migrants have disappeared in its waters since 2014 while trying to reach Europe from Africa, according to the IOM.

The 86-year-old Jesuit will pay tribute to these migrants who died at sea before a memorial next to the Basilica of Notre Dame de la Garde (Our Lady of the Guardian, in Spanish), in one of the most anticipated moments of your trip.

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne greets Pope Francis upon his arrival at Marseille international airport.

After a prayer in the basilica, known as the “Good Mother”, he will gather around 6:00 p.m. in front of the memorial overlooking a Mediterranean Sea that he already contemplated on past visits to ask for the reception of migrants.

From a refugee camp in Lesvos, a Greek island emblem of the migration crisis, he denounced, for example, at the end of 2021 the “shipwreck of civilization” that abandons these people who flee their countries.

But, in a Europe where the reception divides and confronts governments, which warn of a supposed migratory “invasion”, they criticize that the pontiff speaks so much about migrants.

“He does not come to blame or tell the States what they should do. He tells them: be responsible, there is suffering,” said the bishop of Ajaccio (southeast France), François Bustillo, before the trip.

His visit coincides with the arrival of thousands of migrants days ago to the island of Lampedusa, which forced the European Union (EU) to adopt a plan to help Italy manage this migratory route from North Africa.

Old Port of Marseille before the Pope’s visit to the city.

Francis has already warned that his trip is not an official visit to France, but rather seeks to close a meeting between bishops and young people from the Mediterranean, with inequalities, interreligious dialogue or climate change on the agenda.

His 44th apostolic trip abroad and the first by a pope to Marseille since 1533 arouses great interest despite the decline of Catholicism in France, a secular country since 1905 and where accusations of sexual abuse within the Church accelerated the crisis.

“Habemus papam,” headlined the regional newspaper La Provence this Friday. “I greet you, migrants,” the national newspaper Libération had on its front page.

Thousands of faithful are expected in the streets of this cosmopolitan city, where a wide range of communities and religions live, especially on Saturday, when a mass is planned before almost 60,000 people at the Velodrome stadium.

Jorge Bergoglio will first travel down the large avenue of the Prado in his “popemobile” so that the crowd can greet him, before the ceremony at the stadium which will be attended by the French president, Emmanuel Macron.

His presence sparked criticism from the left-wing opposition, which considers that Macron “tramples” religious neutrality. The pope and the president also plan to talk privately on Saturday.

