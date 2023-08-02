Pope Francis arrived in Lisbon today, Wednesday, on board an Italian state-owned ETA airliner, to participate in the 37th session of the 2023 World Youth Day of the Catholic Church.

After receiving an official reception at the airport, the Pope was received by Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Souza at his residence in Belém Palace. After that, it will be the Pope’s first public appearance, while addressing public figures and representatives of civil society. The Pope is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Antonio Costa at the Vatican Embassy in Lisbon. It is worth noting that the “International Youth Day” is the largest international event ever organized by Portugal, with the participation of 700,000 visitors and assistants.