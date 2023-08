How did you feel about the content of this article?

Pope Francis has a full agenda for the next few days of the event, which takes place in Lisbon until August 6 | Photo: Cristina Cabrejas/EFE

Pope Francis arrived this Wednesday morning (02) in Portugal to participate in the events of the World Youth Day with an intense agenda that runs until the next 6th and includes, among other activities, a visit to the sanctuary of Fatima.

The papal plane of the company Ita Airways landed at the military base of Figo Maduro, on the outskirts of Lisbon, at 9:44 am (local time, 5:44 am Brasília time), about 15 minutes before the initially scheduled time, and was received by the Portuguese president, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

The pope moved along the airport runway in a wheelchair and, after a brief welcome ceremony, headed to the National Palace of Belém, the official residence of the president, where he will meet in private with Rebelo de Sousa.

Francis left the airport in a closed car, identified by its white color and the Vatican flag, and surrounded by tight security.

In Belém, where much of the official visit will take place today, thousands of faithful await the pontiff with music and a festive atmosphere.

The Pope will also have meetings with the Portuguese Prime Minister, António Costa, representatives of the diplomatic corps and civil society, and will conclude the first day in Lisbon with a meeting with members of the Portuguese Church, in which the investigation that uncovered 4,800 abuses will be mentioned. of minors in the last 70 years.

Outside the official program, a meeting of Francisco with a group of victims was announced, about which no details were provided to protect the privacy of the participants.

This is the second visit to Portugal by the 86-year-old Argentine pontiff, who in 2017 visited the sanctuary of Fatima.