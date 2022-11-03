An official reception ceremony was held for the Pope at the royal palace in the Bahraini capital, to celebrate the visit of the head of the Catholic Church to the Kingdom for the first time.

This ceremony came after the pope’s plane landed at the Sakhir air base outside Manama, and he was in the forefront of his reception, King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

The Bahrain Forum for Dialogue, entitled “East and West for Human Coexistence”, was opened earlier Thursday, and will continue until Friday.

A number of prominent intellectual figures and representatives of religions from different countries of the world will participate in it, led by Pope Francis and Al-Azhar Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayeb.

Since his arrival at the head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis pays special attention to dialogue with religions, especially with the Islamic religion.

In statements prior to the visit, he said, “The visit will be under the slogan of dialogue. I will participate in a forum that revolves around the need for East and West to meet more closely for human coexistence, and I will have the opportunity to speak with religious leaders, especially Muslims.”