Pope Francis has arrived in Baghdad, in what is the first leg of a historic trip two years after the collapse of the Islamic State. At 12:00 Spanish time, the Alitalia Airbus 330-200 plane carrying the Pontiff his entourage and 75 journalists accredited for the visit landed at the airport in the Iraqi capital. In the 2,947-kilometer journey, the plane has flown over Greece, Cyprus, Israel and Jordan.

Skullcap in hand, due to the strong wind, Francisco descended the ladder where the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al Kadhemi, was waiting for him. After greeting the civil and religious authorities who were waiting in the place, with the sound of the Hymn of Joy played by a music band, the Pope was led to the authorities terminal where a group of young people dressed in various typical costumes entertained him . Francisco spoke without a mask for about twenty minutes with Al Kadhemi, with whom he left the building, both without hygienic protection. There, he took a BMW with the Vatican flag on its wing for the next stop on the visit.

On this trip, the Pontiff will meet the Christian minority, one of the groups that suffered the most from the scourge of the jihadists. Between now and Monday, the Pontiff will visit some of the scenes devastated by the fighting against the jihadist group Islamic State (IS) and will meet with Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani, spiritual leader of millions of Shiites around the world, a sect of Islam a the one that belongs to the majority of Iraq. The exodus of the Christian community began in 2003 with the invasion of the United States and the fall of Saddam Hussein, since then they have gone from one million two hundred thousand people to no more than 300,000.

The first stop is Baghdad, where after receiving the greeting from the political authorities, he plans to go to the Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, a temple that suffered an assault operation by Al-Qaida in 2010 in which 53 people They lost their lives. The faces of the victims now preside over a fully armored church with concrete walls. Motifs have been drawn on these walls in honor of the Pope, who will pray between extreme security measures, something that will be repeated in each of his acts.

The next day will be centered in Najaf, a city located 150 kilometers south of the capital to which you will travel by plane to meet Grand Ayatollah Sistani in person, who at 90 years of age will make an exception with the pontiff and break his usual isolation to share an hour with him. Najaf is one of the holy cities for the Shiites because it houses the shrine with the tomb of Imam Ali, Muhammad’s son-in-law, is the headquarters of the Hawza, the institution that directs this group of Islam, and of the most prestigious study centers of the figures such as the Iranian Imam Khomeini or the Lebanese Grand Ayatollah Fadlallah came out. From there, the Pope will go to Ur, a symbolic place for being the homeland of Abraham, patriarch of Jews, Christians and Muslims, where he will perform an act with other confessions.

Journey to the ruins of the caliphate



Sunday will be the day dedicated to the ruins of the caliphate and to Erbil, capital of the Kurdish autonomous region, where it will celebrate its only mass mass at the Franso Hariri stadium where 10,000 people will gather. From Erbil, by helicopter, Francis will approach neighboring Mosul, the Iraqi capital of the caliphate that was devastated during the war, and Qaraqosh, a Christian town on the Nineveh plain to which some Christians have returned after the years of terror of the caliphate. .

The UN considers that the Islamic State could still have some 10,000 fighters



In Qaraqosh they have worked hard to rebuild the Church of the Immaculate Conception and Father Georges Jahola points out that “the Pope’s visit is like a remedy for the events that occurred before: where there was violence, today comes peace, comes a authority that speaks to both the political and ecclesial spheres. And we need this. So the coming of the Pope is for us a kind of medicine “, according to statements made to the Vatican News website.

The caliphate was destroyed after the Battle of Baghouz in March 2019, but IS is still active and its presence persists along the desert border between Syria and Iraq. According to the figures that the UN manages, the group could have about 10,000 combatants who are operating in hiding. In January it carried out its last major attack in central Baghdad, and 32 people lost their lives after a double suicide attack.