The Pontiff would also have arthrosis as a consequence of the hip problems he has suffered from for years. The use of the wheelchair for pain, “for limb rest” and to avoid falls

VATICAN CITY. Cheerful and in good physical condition but pushed in a wheelchair by the trusted butler. This is how Pope Francis presented himself this morning to the plenary assembly of the International Union of Superiors General received at the Vatican. The Pope has been suffering from knee problems for weeks, and the malaise seems to worsen.

Last Saturday, the Bishop of Rome communicated it with a smile, massaging his right knee, the painful one from sitting: “This leg is not good, it doesn’t work, and the doctor told me not to walk”. The Pope continues to suffer from obvious walking problems. He was in the “Paul VI Hall” for the audience granted to the participants in a pilgrimage from Slovakia, and he concluded the meeting by explaining that “now I will give you the blessing and we will pray together that the Lord bless you all. And then I’ll say hello to you, but there’s a problem: I like to go… », he means among the people, waving his arm,« but this time I have to obey the doctor! For this I will ask you the sacrifice to go up the stairs and I greet you from sitting here ». He called the situation «a humiliation, but I offer it for your country. Thanks!”.

Arriving the Pontiff had reached his chair on the stage on foot alone, but after taking his leave he left the Nervi Hall visibly limping, leaning on Monsignor Leonardo Sapienza, regent of the Prefecture of the Papal Household.

Jorge Mario Bergoglio is suffering from knee pain linked to arthrosis, which for some time has led to various sudden changes in his agenda, forcing him to give up participating or presiding over various celebrations: in particular on Ash Wednesday, March 2, and the Easter Vigil, April 16. And also to the work of the Council of Cardinals in recent days. Although his suffering has haunted him for some time, Francis does not lose the desire to joke about him: on 25 April he defined his pathology as «the evil of the nun. It is that disease that was once called “nun’s disease”, because it was the time in which the nuns prayed, and for so much praying on their knees they got sick! This will heal, but in the meantime we have to do things right. ” He recently underwent specific medical checks, and those who visited him would have suggested surgery.

“Until he heals, the Holy Father cannot stand for a long time,” some prelates from Oltretevere explain. And Francis accused more and more of a severe pain in the knee, which often ice and painkillers are not enough to reduce. The cause of osteoarthritis and ligament problems would be linked to the hip ache that Francesco has had for decades and which has always made his step slightly limping. The sum of all is manifested by pain, swelling and difficulty walking. In these cases, the most frequent solution would be a “knee prosthesis”, transpires from the Sacred Rooms: it would be an operation that would generally involve a relatively short recovery, of about a week.

Bergoglio rides in a wheelchair for three reasons: pain, limb rest and avoiding falls.

A few days ago, presumably last Tuesday, Francesco was infiltrated. In addition, the doctors asked the Pontiff to observe the maximum possible rest for the limb and this also explains why he arrived today in the Paul VI Hall in a wheelchair. This is what is learned from the Vatican press office. It is also possible that the Pope has already used the wheelchair to travel short distances and will continue to do so in the coming days.

In any case, for now the Pope’s agenda remains unchanged.