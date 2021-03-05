Pope francis arrived this friday morning in Baghdad, Iraq, on a delicate journey: the most dangerous of his entire pontificate. The Alitalia plane landed in the Iraqi capital at 2 p.m. local time (8 a.m. in Argentina, after departing at 7:30 a.m. from Rome / Fiumicino International Airport.

Francisco got off the plane wearing a mask. At the foot of the ship he had his Official Reception, in which a band played the Ode to Joy. He then planned to meet with the Iraqi Prime Minister in the VIP lounge of the airport.

The agency scheduled for 3:00 p.m. an Official Welcome Ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Baghdad and a Courtesy Visit to the President of the Republic in the private study of the Presidential Palace.

At 3:45 p.m. the Pope’s first speech will take place and it will be to the Authorities, Civil Society and the Diplomatic Corps in the Hall of the Presidential Palace in Baghdad.

The second speech will be at 4:40 pm during his meeting with the bishops, priests, religious, seminarians and catechists in the Syro-Catholic cathedral of “Our Lady of Salvation”.

By plane, an A330 operated by Alitalia, 75 accredited journalists also traveled.

Cities the Pope will visit in Iraq Between March 5 and 8. Source: Vaticannews

On the 2,947-kilometer journey, the plane flew over Greece, Cyprus, Israel and Jordan.

This is the Pope’s first trip since the start of the coronavirus pandemic since, for health reasons, the Vatican decided to suspend all international trips of the Pontiff.

The pope maintains his already celebrated exchange with the journalists who accompany him on his trip. Photo: AFP

The last apostolic trip of the Holy Father was to Thailand and Japan, from November 19 to 26, 2019.

