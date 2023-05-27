Pope Francis with Jorge García Cuerva, in a file image. RR SS

Pope Francis has appointed this Friday the new archbishop of Buenos Aires. The priest Jorge García Cuerva, current bishop of the Patagonian city of Río Gallegos, will succeed Cardinal Mario Poli, who turned 75 last December and who is required by canonical norms to retire. The designation responds to that formality, but in Argentina it has been read as a political message. García Cuerva, 55, is one of those priests who respond to what the Pope usually calls “sheep-scented shepherds” or “village priests” for his work in the popular settlements that surround Buenos Aires.

Cuerva will now occupy the same position that Francis held, like Jorge Bergoglio, between 1998 and 2013, in a context in which the Catholic Church is asking for a priest with his profile: poverty in Argentina has reached 40% of the population in the middle of an unprecedented economic crisis in 20 years, while the country looks with uncertainty at the elections next November and the Pope prepares his first visit to the country for 2024.

The role of archbishop of Buenos Aires is the key box for the Vatican’s policy in Argentina. The mandate of Jorge Bergoglio, who left that office in 2013 when he was proclaimed Pope, was marked by tensions with the Government. Every May 25, when Argentina commemorates the beginning, in 1810, of its independence campaign, the president usually attends a mass in the cathedral of Buenos Aires to listen to the homily of the archbishop of the city. Néstor Kirchner, who took office in 2003 after years of crisis, only heard him twice. In 2005, when he was serving two years in power, Bergoglio called on politicians “not to cling to strident announcements instead of betting on predictable projects”, “not to bastardize or eliminate institutions” and “not to fall into hatred, disorientation and immaturity. The following year, the president decided to celebrate Fatherland Day in the provinces. For Kirchner, Bergoglio was the “spiritual head of the political opposition,” although he had also been rude to his predecessors. “It would seem that the public and common good does not matter as long as we feel satisfied with our ego,” Bergoglio cried in his last homily, in 2013, when Néstor Kirchner had been dead for three years and his wife, Cristina Fernández, was celebrating the penultimate of her eight years. in the presidency. She didn’t go to listen to him either.

Cardinal Mario Poli had a less political profile than his predecessor. For the 2014 celebration, the tradition was reinstated and Cristina Fernández de Kirchner returned to the cathedral while she was in power. In his homily this week, in which he said goodbye to office, Poli called for dialogue in the middle of the electoral year and asked the politicians present, including the president, Alberto Fernández, to stop “feeding the confrontation looking for culprits in the past ”. Fernández celebrated his words.

Poli resigned last December, after months in which his relationship with the Pope soured. In May 2022, a Vatican audit commissioned personally by Francis had found irregularities in the sale of clergy property in Buenos Aires, and the pope urged his successor to limit his delegation’s financial transactions to “strictly necessary.” Francisco admitted his resignation in April, but asked him to remain in office while he searched for his successor.

Jorge García Cuerva was not among the names that were considered these weeks in Argentina, but his appointment coincides with the image that Francis has sought to impose on the Church. Lawyer, theologian and ordained a priest in 1997 in the diocese of San Isidro, a wealthy municipality on the northern outskirts of Buenos Aires that is also home to one of the best-known slums in the urban area of ​​Buenos Aires, García Cuerva was parish priest of three neighborhoods popular in the area while Bergoglio was the cardinal of Buenos Aires. He was also chaplain of different missions in the province of Buenos Aires and regional representative of the Prison Ministry. The cardinal of Buenos Aires is the fourth commission given to him by Pope Francis. In 2017 he appointed him auxiliary bishop of Lomas de Zamora, another municipality on the outskirts of Buenos Aires marked by poverty; in 2019 he became bishop of the province of Río Gallegos and in 2021 he joined the Dicastery for Bishops, a Vatican body that advises on episcopal appointments.

The current Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, one of the leaders of the ruling Peronism who met him more than a decade ago when he was mayor in the north of Buenos Aires, traveled to his appointment in 2019. Many Argentine media are now looking for signs of his political thinking. Vocal against injustices, García Cuerva seems so far impartial in his rejection of power. “When we could not meet, nor vaccinate our grandparents, they were vaccinated and found each other. Politicians did not suffer from the restrictions of the pandemic and that is why they did not understand what was happening to the people, ”he denounced in an interview in 2021, months after the scandals over meetings in the midst of strict quarantine or jumping in line in vaccination against covid-19 will corner the Government. García Carva will take office as archbishop in July, and due to the preponderance that he takes on in his new role, he may be designated cardinal.

Subscribe here to newsletter from EL PAÍS America and receive all the latest news from the region.