From his room at the Gemelli Hospital, Pope Francis has appointed the priest Eloy Alberto Santiago Santiago as the new bishop of San Cristóbal de la Laguna (Tenerife). The appointment has been made public at 12 on Monday Simultaneously in the Holy See, the Apostolic Nunciature in Spain and the Canarian diocese.

The Diocese of S. Cristóbal de la Laguna was vacant since September 16 of last year, when the resignation was accepted, for age, Bernardo Álvarez without naming a successor. In this period of time, the priest Antonio Manuel Pérez Morales, as a diocesan administrator, has been in charge of this demarcation of the Church in the Canary Islands.

Eloy Alberto Santiago Santiago was born in Las Palmas de Gran Canarias on September 8, 1973. In his curriculum It combines pastoral experience at the head of several parishes, with extensive training in theology and canon law and the diplomatic service of the Holy See. He entered the Diocesan Seminary of the Canary Islands in 1992, where he obtained the Bachelor in Theology from the Pontifical University of Comillas. He was ordained a priest on July 17, 1999 in the Canary Islands Cathedral. After obtaining a degree in dogmatic theology at the Gregorian University, in January 2004 he was a doctorate in theology, at the same university.

In 2003 he entered the Pontifical Ecclesiastical Academy, where in addition to his own studies, he carried out the Bachelor of Canon Law, also at the Gregorian University of Rome. In 2006, he entered the diplomatic service of the Holy See and was destined in the Apostolic Nunciatures of Colombia (2006-2009), South Africa (2009-2013) and Great Britain (2013-2014).









After his return to the Diocese of the Canary Islands, It has been pastor in the parishes of Sta. Brígida and Ntra. Mrs. del Madroñal; San Pedro de la Puntilla, and San Pío X and El Salvador (2018-2019); The Stma. Trinidad on the board and rector of the El Salvador Ecumenical Temple (2019-2022). Since January 2022 he has been pastor of the ascension of the Lord, the Assumption of Mary and Jesus of Nazareth, in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. He is a professor of the Higher Institute of Theology of the Canary Islands (ISTIC) and has been the trainer of the Diocesan Seminary.

Since 2020 he is Secretary General-Chancellor. In 2021 he was appointed Episcopal Delegate for Economic Affairs and currently It was vicar for economics and heritageMember of the Delegation for the clergy and director of the Commission for the Protection of Minors, Member of the Cathedral Cabildo and the College of Consultants and Member of the Presbyteral Councils, Economic Affairs and Diocesan Pastoral Affairs.