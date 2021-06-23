The president Jair Bolsonaro greeted his followers this Wednesday (June 23, 2021) in his profile Twitter with video of Pope Francis greeting the faithful without a mask. Via text, Bolsonaro wrote “Good morning everybody!”. The video was recorded after general audience on this 4th in Patio São Damaso, inside the Vatican Palace.

Some followers of the president commented that the lack of a mask is not questioned when it is with Pope Francis, others recalled that the religious representative has already been immunized.

Here is the full video shared by Bolsonaro (1min 08s):

Upon reaching the Courtyard, the pontiff caused crowding in protective partitions. On this path, he greeted children, the elderly and whoever held out his hand.

On January 13, Pope Francis and Pope Emeritus Benedict 16 took the 1st dose of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine. The 2nd dose was administered on February 3rd. Francisco was in favor of immunization at various times.

Spider-Man in Audience

During the hearing of this Wednesday (23.Jun), a figure caught the attention. Sitting next to the faithful, a person dressed as Spider-Man accompanied the event. The young man in costume is called Mattia Villardita, he is 27 years old and has been wearing the hero’s outfit for 3 years to bring joy to children who are hospitalized in Liguria. Mattia was given the title of Knight of the Order of Merit by Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

The young man took the opportunity to deliver a mask with the fabric of the costume to the pontiff.

Pandemic in Italy

The Italian Ministry of Health announced last Monday (21.jun.2021) that it will suspend the mandatory use of masks in open spaces. According to the CTS (Italy’s Technical-Scientific Committee), the measure takes effect on June 28th.

The release will be possible due to the drop in the numbers of infected and killed by covid-19. However, the measure is only valid for regions classified as “white belt”. The announcement was made by the minister of health Roberto Speranza, in his profile on Facebook.

This report was produced by journalism intern Águida Leal under the supervision of editor Vinícius Nunes

