Francis, who has a torn knee ligament, appeared in public for the first time in a wheelchair in the Vatican’s Paul VI hall on Thursday. The 85-year-old pontiff arrived pushed by an assistante, confirmed the AFP.

(Also read: Putin: this is how he would prepare Russia for a war with NATO)

On Tuesday, in an interview with the Italian newspaper Il Corriere della Sera, he said that he was going to undergo “infiltration” of the knee to relieve the pain he suffers and that it has forced him to cancel several scheduled meetings. “I have a torn ligament, I am going to undergo surgery with infiltrations and it will be seen. I’ve been like this for a long time, I can’t walk,” Francisco said.

The Argentine pontiff suffers from osteoarthritis in his right knee, which has affected a ligament, but he should not have undergone surgery, according to Vatican sources. Knee infiltration is a procedure that consists of injecting some medications directly into the joint. with anti-inflammatory, analgesic or regenerative effect.

Francisco, who in March began his tenth year of pontificate, has had in recent weeks to apologize to the faithful who attend audiences for giving the blessing “sitting”, due to his right knee problems that prevent him from being foot for a long time. On Wednesday, during the general audience in St. Peter’s Square, the pope was particularly tired. and they had to help him walk and get up.

Francisco also has chronic sciatica problems, which usually cause severe pain, and he underwent a delicate colon operation in July 2021.

AFP