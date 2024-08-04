Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 04/08/2024 – 12:26

Francis called on all parties to exercise “moderation,” dialogue and to place the “true good of the people” above “partisan interests.” A week after the election, the Maduro regime has yet to release the results. After President Nicolás Maduro declared himself reelected by a majority of votes in an election widely contested by the opposition and part of the international community, Pope Francis called on Venezuela on Sunday (04/08) to “seek the truth” and avoid violence.

“I make a genuine appeal to all parties to seek the truth, act with moderation, avoid any kind of violence, resolve disputes through dialogue and keep the true good of the people at heart, not partisan interests,” the 87-year-old pontiff told the crowd gathered in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican.

A week after the election, held on July 28, Caracas has yet to publish all the electoral records. The procedure would allow scrutiny of the counts.

The opposition, which independently collected ballot papers with the help of volunteers, claims that the opposition candidate, Edmundo González Urrutia, won with 67% of the vote. The National Electoral Council (CNE), a body controlled by the Chavista regime, claims that Maduro won with 51% of the vote to the opposition’s 44%.

Maduro has ignored international appeals and refused to release election results

Latin American countries – including those led by left-wing governments, such as Chile, Colombia, Brazil and Mexico – have so far demanded transparency from Maduro, who has been in power for 11 years and wants to keep it for another six.

On Saturday, in a joint statement, Germany, France, Italy, Poland, the Netherlands, Spain and Portugal joined the chorus and demanded the detailed and full disclosure of the election results.

Protests in Venezuela that erupted after Maduro declared himself re-elected have already left at least 11 dead, according to human rights organizations.

So far, seven countries have recognized the victory of the opposition candidate: Peru, the United States, Argentina, Uruguay, Ecuador, Costa Rica and Panama.

