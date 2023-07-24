Home page politics

From: Bona Hyun

Split

Ukraine War: A meeting between Putin’s Patriarch Kirill and Pope Francis could take place soon. © Alexander Nemenov/dpa (archive image)

Pope Francis proposes meeting Putin’s patriarch Kirill at Moscow airport. So far, no pope has traveled to Russia.

Moscow – Pope Francis apparently wants to continue mediating in the Ukraine war. He is said to have suggested a meeting at an airport in Moscow during a stopover to the Moscow Patriarch Cyril, who justifies the Ukraine war. As a date, Francis targeted the period of his trip to Mongolia. In 2016, the first meeting between Patriarch Cyril and the Pope took place at Havana Airport. A similar meeting is now to take place.

Dialogue in the Ukraine war: Pope Francis apparently wants to meet Patriarch Cyril

Francis is said to have given details of the process to Leonid Sevastyanov, chairman of the World Union of Old Believers (WSU). “The Pope suggests meeting Patriarch Kirill immediately at a Moscow airport, Domodedovo or Vnukovo, when he flies to Mongolia. Then he has to refuel in Moscow at one of the airports,” Sevastyanov told the Russian state news agencies mug and RIA Novosti on Sunday (July 23). The information could not be checked independently.

“The airport is considered a transit zone, it is neutral, it would not cause resistance from those who are against the Pope’s visit to Russia. Should there be a response from the Patriarch, such a meeting could take place on August 31 on the Pope’s way to Mongolia. Or on the way back on September 4,” Sevastyanov added. According to Sevostyanov, he is in regular contact with Pope Francis.

Pope Francis wants to meet with Putin supporter Kirill

Vatican sources have so far considered it unrealistic that there could be a meeting between Francis and Cyril. So far, Pope Francis had only sent Cardinal Zuppi, the peace commissioner for the Ukraine war, to Moscow. “It looks like the idea [ein Besuch in Moskau und ein Treffen mit russischen Beamten] has somewhat exhausted itself after Cardinal Zuppi’s mission,” a Vatican source said on Sunday mug.

However, at least one meeting between Pope Francis and Patriarch Cyril could be possible “outside the context of the Ukraine conflict in order to focus fully on issues of ecumenical dialogue,” it said. After the 2016 meeting at the airport in the Cuban capital, Havana, it was loud Reuters a second meeting between church leaders is planned for June 2022 in Jerusalem. However, this was postponed. According to the Russian Orthodox Church, no concrete proposals for another meeting have been received from Vatican City since then.

The Popes: Francis and His Twentieth-Century Predecessors View photo gallery

Pope Francis wants to mediate in the Ukraine war between Ukraine and Russia

Since the beginning of the war, the Holy See had repeatedly offered to mediate. So far, however, there have been no major diplomatic successes. The Pope said the Holy See has already acted as an intermediary in prisoner exchanges and may now do the same in connection with the repatriation of Ukrainian children who have been kidnapped to Russia.

At the end of April, on his way back from his trip to Hungary, Pope Francis spoke of a secret peace mission by the Vatican to end the war in Ukraine. However, there seemed to be clear differences between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Francis. Zelenskyi refused such a mission after meeting the Pope. (boyy)