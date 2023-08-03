Pope Francis, who arrived in Lisbon (Portugal) to participate in World Youth Day (WYD), heard the “scream of pain of the victims” of sexual abuse in the Church.

The Argentine pontiff, who met with 13 victims of sexual abuse by clergymen in Portugal, referred to “the disappointment and anger that some feel in relation to the Church, in some cases because of our bad testimony and because of the scandals that have disfigured his face”.

Upon his arrival in Portugal, Pope Francis traveled the airstrip in a wheelchair, where he was received by the president of that country, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, and various authorities.

It should be remembered that the Bishop of Rome underwent an operation on his abdomen two months ago. However, that hasn’t stopped him from making his 42nd trip abroad.

During WYD important issues will be addressed, such as the war in Ukraine, ecology and social justice, at a time when the Catholic Church faces the challenge of secularization in Europe.

The Church apologized to the victims

Before priests, deacons and bishops gathered at the Jerónimos Monastery, Pope Francis expressed that the sexual abuse scandals in which members of the Catholic Church are involved “they call for a humble and constant purification, starting from the cry of pain of the victims, who must always be welcomed and listened to”.

Although the ecclesiastical leadership apologized to the victims and recognized that it was necessary to “change the culture of the Church”, a survey concluded that 68 percent of the people questioned considered that the image of the institution had deteriorated.

First young people who arrived in Lisbon for World Youth Day with Pope Francis.

And it is that last February, a report commissioned by the Portuguese bishops’ conference, but carried out by a commission of independent experts, revealed that at least 4,815 minors had been victims of sexual abuse in a religious context since 1950.

Before the pope’s arrival in Lisbon, a support group for victims installed three large banners recalling the “more than 4,800 children abused by the Catholic Church in Portugal.”

*With information from AFP