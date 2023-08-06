Pope Francis has announced that the next World Youth Day (WYD) in 2027 will be held in Seoul, South Korea. It is the first time, since 1995, that the main international Catholic event returns to Asia, which Francis exemplified as a “symbol of the universality of the Church”.

The announcement was made this Sunday morning in Lisbon, at the end of the mass that the Pontiff celebrated in front of 1.5 million young people and which closed this year’s edition of the Day.

Francis seized the occasion and asked young people around the world to come together in 2025 to celebrate the Jubilee of Youth in Rome. “I’ll wait for you there,” he said.

The religious leader, who has already participated in WYD editions in Rio de Janeiro, Kraków, Panama City and Lisbon, highlighted the relevance of the Asian edition, saying that he will move from the western border of Europe to the Far East. “And this is a beautiful sign of the universality of the Church and the dream of unity that you are witnesses”, he added.

The last Asian edition of the event was led by Pope Saint John Paul II in Manila, Philippines, when millions of people attended the event. Francis thanked and recalled the importance of the creator of WYD.

“A special thanks to those who watched over WYD from heaven, that is, to the patron saints of the event, and to one in particular: John Paul II, who gave life to World Youth Days”, he highlighted.

At the end of this morning’s Mass, Francis extended his thanks to the Cardinal Patriarch of Lisbon and the entire Church, the Portuguese people and the President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, who was present at all WYD events.

“Thank you, Lisbon, may you remain in the memory of these young people as a house of fraternity and a city of dreams. And thank you to the volunteers, to whom we send our applause for their great service”, he added.

At the Vigil of World Youth Day alone, 1.5 million people gathered in Lisbon, 500,000 more than expected. On Saturday morning, the Pope also paid a visit to the Sanctuary of Fatima. In front of 200,000 faithful, Francis recited the rosary and prayed in silence before the image of the Virgin.

This Sunday afternoon, the Pontiff will also greet the thousands of volunteers who made the celebration of the Catholic event in Portugal possible.