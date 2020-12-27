Pope Francis announced on Sunday December 27 a “Year of the family” devoted to the place of the family in the Church, the accompaniment of couples towards marriage and in the difficulties of married life.

The announcement was made on the occasion of the Angelus prayer, five years after the exhortation of the Sovereign Pontiff on love in the family, “Amoris Laetitia”. The year will begin on Saint Joseph’s Day on March 19, 2021 and will end on June 26, 2022 at the 10th World Meeting of Families in Rome.

In his Sunday homily, Francis spoke at length from the library of the Apostolic Palace in the Vatican “the educational value of the family nucleus (…) founded on love”. He called on families to prioritize “forgiveness over discord”. “In a family, there are three words, three words that must always be cherished: please, thank you, sorry”, he said.

The Dicastery [ministère] for Laity, Family and Life has published 12 proposals that parishes and dioceses will be responsible for implementing. This includes strengthening “the pastoral care of preparation for marriage”, to better help couples after their union and in the education of their children, to create circles of reflection and words on “the beauty and the difficulties of family life”, finally to support couples in crisis and “injured families”.

While European countries launched their vaccination programs against the new coronavirus pandemic on Sunday, the Argentine Pope also paid tribute to healthcare workers, in particular couples and families experiencing difficulties in the context of the pandemic.

“My thoughts are with the families who in recent months have lost a spouse or have been affected by the pandemic. I also think of the doctors, nurses and all the healthcare staff whose commitment on the front line against the spread of the virus had a significant impact on family life “, did he declare.