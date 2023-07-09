Naming ceremony will be on September 30; list includes names from Hong Kong, Jerusalem and Argentina
Pope Francis announced this Sunday (July 9, 2023) 21 more cardinals for the Catholic Church. The list includes religious from Hong Kong, Jerusalem, Spain, Colombia, Argentina and Portugal. The naming ceremony for new cardinals, called a consistory, will take place on September 30. Here are the names:
- Archbishop Robert Francis Prevost, Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops;
- Archbishop Claudio Gugerotti, prefect of the Dicastery for the Oriental Churches;
- Bishop Víctor Manuel Fernández, prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith;
- Archbishop Emil Paul Tscherrig, Apostolic Nuncio;
- Archbishop Christophe Louis Yves Georges Pierre, Apostolic Nuncio;
- Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem;
- Bishop Stephen Brislin, Archbishop of Cape Town (South Africa);
- Bishop Ángel Sixto Rossi, Archbishop of Córdoba (Argentina);
- Archbishop Luis José Rieda Aparicio of Bogotá (Colombia);
- Archbishop Grzegorz Rys, Archbishop of Łódź (Poland);
- Bishop Stephen Ameyu Martin Mulla, Archbishop of Juba (South Sudan);
- Bishop José Cobo Cano, Archbishop of Madrid (Spain);
- Archbishop Protase Rugambwa, Coadjutor Archbishop of Tabora (Tanzania);
- Archbishop Sebastian Francis, Bishop of Penang (Malaysia);
- Bishop Stephen Chow Sau-Yan, Bishop of Hong Kong;
- Archbishop François-Xavier Bustillo, Bishop of Ajaccio (France);
- Dom Américo Manuel Alves Aguiar, auxiliary bishop of Lisbon (Portugal);
- Reverend Ángel Fernández Artime, Rector Major of the Salesians;
- Archbishop Agostino Marchetto, Apostolic Nuncio;
- Archbishop Diego Rafael Padrón Sánchez, Archbishop Emeritus of Cumaná (Venezuela);
- Father Luis Pascual Dri, confessor at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Pompeii, Buenos Aires (Argentina).
#Pope #Francis #announces #cardinals
Leave a Reply