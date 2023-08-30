On October 4, the feast of St. Francis of Assisi, a new apostolic exhortation from the Pope will be released, a second Laudato si’. Bergoglio himself officially announced it at the end of the general audience during the greetings to the faithful.

“﻿The day after tomorrow, the World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation is celebrated, inaugurating the season of creation which will last until October 4, the feast of St. Francis of Assisi. On that date – the announcement – I intend to publish an exhortation, a second Laudato si’. Let us join our Christian brothers and sisters in the commitment to protect creation as a sacred gift from the Creator”. Hence the warning: “It is necessary to stand alongside the victims of environmental and climate injustice, to strive to put an end to the senseless war on our common home, which is a terrible world war”.