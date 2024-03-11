FFor Francis, things are over: Ukraine has lost the war, should capitulate and accept Putin's dictated peace brokered by Erdoğan. This is exactly what the Pope said in an interview with Swiss television at the weekend. The contortions of his spokesman, who tried to reinterpret the call to raise the white flag as a call for “courageous negotiations,” do not change this.

The Pope's recent statements about the Ukraine war are not a blip. Rather, they reveal the basic features of Francis' “peace diplomacy” since his election as pope eleven years ago. The Holy See prides itself on having the oldest professional diplomatic service in the world. But whatever young, talented priests may learn at the Papal Diplomatic Academy, which has existed since 1701, it also and above all depends on the highest representative. But if the boss does and says what he wants, the team's efforts go to waste. The Pope repeatedly expresses in interviews and conversations, obviously without consulting any advisors, how his beak has grown. The State Secretariat under Cardinal Pietro Parolin then picks up the pieces.

“Yacked at the gates of Russia”

First, the Pope accuses NATO of “yapping at the gates of Russia” and thus being complicit in Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Then comes the “correction” in a press office communiqué that the Russian attack was “unacceptable, barbaric and sacrilegious.” First, the Pope reprimanded Israeli President Izchak Herzog, saying that one should not “repay terror with terror,” and then castigated the “genocide” in the Gaza Strip at a private audience for relatives of killed Palestinians. Then Cardinal Parolin rows back again, affirms Israel's right to self-defense and does not want the term “genocide” used in Israel's war against Hamas.

The amateurish dissonance of the messages undermines the argument that the Holy See, as a possible mediator, must maintain political equidistance from the warring parties without leveling out the morally necessary distinction between perpetrator and victim, between terrorist attack and retaliation. Because the pope's free-floating interventions amount to the de facto equality of attacker and defender.







The Pope stubbornly refuses invitations from the political leadership and Catholics in Ukraine because he only wants to travel to Kiev if he is welcomed in Moscow immediately afterwards. But neither Putin nor the Orthodox Patriarch Kirill want to meet him there. Apparently, the feelings of the perpetrators hurt by a “one-sided” trip to Kiev are at least as important to the Pope as the feelings of the victims who are begging him for a sign of visible solidarity.

No obligation for primitive pacifism

This finding is reinforced by the blanket condemnation of the war and the undifferentiated praise of “negotiated solutions”. Francis says war is “always a defeat,” thereby erasing centuries of theological understanding of just war. From a Christian perspective, not every war is a defeat. With Augustine, sophisticated justifications for a right to war began as early as the fourth century. There is no Christian obligation to a primitive pacifism, but instead a codified right to use violence in defense. By advising that the victim of a random attack should give in before things get worse, the Pope is putting the law of the strongest above the strength of the law.

Hardly any historical document has described the canon of values ​​of the “Judeo-Christian West” that still exists today as precisely as the American Declaration of Independence: All people are “created equal” as children of the one and only God and were “given certain inalienable rights by their Creator.” such as “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness”. In Western Europe, America's mission of justice, freedom and prosperity, with its Christian underpinnings, found a broad response.

In Latin America, where Pope Francis comes from, in Eastern Europe and in other continents, the defensive reflex against the leading power of the West, branded as imperialist, predominated and still predominates. The first pope from the global south is politically compatible with autocrats in the east. And in the dialogue between religions, rapprochement with oriental Islam is more important to him than deeper reconciliation with Judaism, the Western faith of the “older brothers” of Christians.