Meeting of the Pope with the President of Argentina: when two populists meet. Peronist Pope Francis and populist and anarcho-capitalist Mili make peace. The meeting of the two Italians in the Vatican





Pope francesco it is unpredictable. One day he says one thing and the next he says the other.

In the years of his pontificate he accustomed us to a sort of bipolarism which however shocked the Church because it does not allow us to develop a complete picture of events from a secular point of view and does not allow a complete pastoral care from a religious point of view.

Say that the Church it is against homosexuality and the next day blessing gay couples produces profound confusion at all levels, as well as throwing less equipped Churches into panic, such as the African one which in fact has rebelled against the latest bizarre events.

Put in charge of Propaganda Fidei Cardinal Fernandez who wrote two pornographic books is not exactly the best for the coherence and stability of the doctrine.

But this time Francis has found an equally unpredictable contender on the other side, namely the new President of “his” Argentina Javier Milei.

I spoke about it here at his election.

Since Javier Milei is an unpredictable populist, he is the ideal complement, from a certain point of view, to a Peronist Pope like Bergoglio.

Milei, during the election campaign, had defined Francis “similar to murderous communists”, a “nefarious character” and “imbecile”.

And then he defined social justice as the rule according to which “the fruits of someone's work are stolen from him and given to another”: which in his opinion would be equivalent to “stealing, an action prohibited by the ten commandments”.

To which the shrewd Jesuit replied, essentially turning a deaf ear:

“During the election campaign, things are said that are useful to create some attention, but which then vanish. We need to distinguish a lot between what a politician says during the election campaign and what he will actually do afterwards, because then comes the moment of concreteness and decisions”. Therefore the opportunity to make peace she was too beautiful not to do it and the occasion was the canonization of the first Argentine saint, María Antonia de San José de Paz y Figueroa who spread the famous Spiritual Exercises of Ignatius of Loyola in South America.

Mileiin turn, officially invited Francis to Argentina, where he has never been since his election to the throne of Peter.

Let us remember that Milei is defined as a far-right leader but in reality he is an ultra-liberal and turbo-capitalist leader who is little or nothing linked to political ideology traditionally understood.

Milei is of Italian origin just like Pope Francis and is an economist. His program can be summed up by a phrase he said: “My mission is to kick Keynesians and collectivists' asses”. His famous “superhero” invented for the media, General Ancap, a contraction of Anarcho-Capitalist, the economic creed that guides him.