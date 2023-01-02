Pope Francis and the future: “I would like to take care of the sick”

There death of the Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI broke the balance of Church. By desire of him, Ratzinger will be buried in Basilica of Saint Peter inside the Vatican Grottoes (between the floor of the Constantinian basilica and the current one), where the remains of John Paul IIbefore he became holy and his funeral will be celebrated by Pope francesco, a unique event that will take place on Thursday. Own Bergoglio now he will be able to look at his own with more serenity future. Francesco – we read in the Corriere della Sera – always gives the impression of talking about it on the edge of irony, as if he enjoyed making fun of the internal opponents who are waiting for nothing else. Like when, in the early days, she said she had the “sensation” that his pontificate it would have been brief, “four or five years, I don’t know, even two or three”. In the meantime almost ten have passed and Bergoglio, who turned 86 on December 17, shows himself all in all in good shape, apart from the right knee that has been tormenting him for some time, a gonarthrosis, and in recent months has often forced him into a wheelchair. This will not be why he will decide to emulate Ratzinger e resign. But, of course, now there situation changes.

Since 2014– continues the Corriere – Francis he repeated that the predecessor “opened a doorthe door of the popes emeritus” and if “a bishop of Rome feels his strength failing, I think he should ask himself the same questions as Benedict”. Two years later, on his return from Armenia, he added that “seventy years ago bishops emeritus did not exist, and today there are… But with this lengthening of life, can a Church be supported at a certain age, with ailments, or not?”. So in the future there could be other popes emeritus, “I’m not saying many, but maybe two or threeand they will be emeritus», given that dad It will always be “only one». And now, Francis? If the possibility has become more reasonable in theory, without having to imagine the cohabitation of two emeritus, don’t think about it for now. To the Mexican Televisa Univision he explained: “If I survive after the resignation, I would like to confess and go see the sick». Not right away, though. “At the moment I don’t feel that the Lord ask me; If I hear you ask, yes.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

