A meeting between two South American leaders took place this Thursday at the Holy See of the Vatican. Pope Francis, born in Argentina, received the vice president of Colombia, Francia Márquez, in a private audience that lasted about 40 minutes. Upon leaving the meeting, Márquez published a video in which she revealed the Christmas greeting that the Pope sends to Colombians: “He sends Colombia a message of love and joy and hope to share with the family this Christmas. Of course, the Holy Father invites us to continue working tirelessly to achieve peace, social justice and dignity for all Colombians.”

Although they communicated in the same language, in the videos of the meeting it is clear that they come from different worlds. The Pope, an 86-year-old white man with a marked River Plate accent, shows his age and ailments. He walks with a cane, moving with considerable difficulty; he lately he's been sick. Márquez, an Afro woman half her age and speaking from the Colombian Pacific coast, had perfect posture. Even her clothes were totally opposite: Francisco dressed entirely in white and the vice president in black.

Despite these differences in appearance, the two leaders showed the excitement of knowing each other. That's what they told each other. “Thank you for being here, I am very happy,” the Pope told his guest, as they shook hands between smiles. “No, thanks to you,” she replied.

After the greetings, Francisco, who throughout his life has had ties with Peronism in his native Argentina, and Márquez, the vice president of the first left-wing president in the modern history of Colombia, discussed several of the issues that unite them. Peace (in which the Church plays a key role in Colombia), social justice, reconciliation and climate change, all flagship policies of Gustavo Petro's Government, were addressed, according to Márquez. “The Holy Father invites us to continue making all necessary efforts to stop climate change that continues to put life at risk on our planet. Continuing to work to care for our great house, our common home, is today a task for all humanity,” he declared after the meeting.

In addition to the social discussions, Márquez brought the Pope a gift from the Colombian Pacific: a chonta marimba. In a video, the vice president is seen playing the instrument, a type of small xylophone. “They call this the piano of the jungle,” she says, while the Argentine religious watches her with joy, like a child in front of a gift at Christmas. Moments later, the Afro-Colombian leader explains that one of her goals is “to use traditional music to resist violence.” The Pope received the present with gratitude. “Full of history. Thank you very much,” he told her. For his part, he offered Márquez a collection of autographed books. The vice president accepted them with a smile and assured that they will help her continue in her government plan.

The meeting ended as millions of encounters between a priest and a faithful believer have done. Márquez asked the Pope to bless some objects that he would take to his relatives. Minutes later, they said goodbye with a handshake and more smiles. This time it was Francisco who asked him for the favor. “Pray for me,” he told her. “And you for me,” replied the vice president.

