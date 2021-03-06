On his second day of the visit to Iraq, the Catholic High Pontiff met with the country’s top Shiite religious authority. He also visited Ur, the city where Abraham initially lived, a relevant figure for Christians, Muslims and Jews.

A peaceful coexistence between religions. That was the main message that Pope Francis gave this Saturday, March 6, on his second day of visit to Iraq. And it is that the Supreme Pontiff of Catholicism met for 45 minutes with Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani, one of the main Shiite religious authorities in the country. It is the first time that two leaders of both religions meet.

Al-Sistani said that religious authorities have a role in protecting Christians in Iraq. “Religious and spiritual leadership must play an important role to put an end to the tragedy (…) and urge the parties, especially the great powers, to make wisdom and sense prevail and erase the language of war” his office said in a statement after the meeting.

The ayatollah added that Christians should live in peace and enjoy the same rights as other Iraqis. Francis welcomed his words and the fact that one of the most powerful figures in Islam has defended those persecuted during some of the most violent moments in recent Iraq history.

And it is that when the Sunni jihadist Islamic State occupied extensive territories in Iraq between 2014 and 2017 and persecuted Christians, the ayatollah promoted through his fetuas (religious edicts) that Muslims mobilize against the armed group. In addition, Al-Sistani called for justice for Christian minorities, specifically for Christians in Mosul. In January 2019, he also called for an investigation into the “heinous crimes” perpetrated by jihadists against the Yazidis in Sinjar and the Turkmen in Tel Afar.

Iraq’s dwindling Christian minority has also suffered years of displacement and intimidation at the hands of Shiite militiamen, a fact that Al-Sistani has opposed.

Pope Francis arrives to meet with Iraq’s top Shiite cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, in Najaf, Iraq, on March 6, 2021. © Vatican Media via AP

“The meeting was an opportunity for the Pope to thank Grand Ayatollah Al-Sistani because, together with the Shiite community, in the face of violence and the great difficulties of recent years, he has raised his voice in defense of the weakest and most persecuted, affirming the sacred character of human life and the importance of the unity of the Iraqi people ”, indicated the official Vatican website.

The meeting between the two religious leaders was in the city of Najaf, south of Baghdad and the main Shiite religious center in Iraq. And that is where Al-Sistani lives. In fact, the meeting was held at his home. In addition, the city is home to the shrine of the first Shiite Imam, Ali shrine. His tomb is one of the holiest places in Islam.

Pope Francis arrives in Ur: home of the Chaldean Christians and the prophet Abraham

After meeting with the Ayatollah, Pope Francis continued his journey to the south of the country to Ur, one of the Iraqi places where most members of the religious minority of Christian Chaldeans live. Thus, the Supreme Pontiff fulfills the wish of Pope John Paul II, who in 2000 planned to visit the place, but could not because of the war in Iraq.







This site is also symbolic for the three largest religions in the world. It was there that Abraham, one of the prophets most revered by Christians, Muslims and Jews, first lived.

From there, Francis reiterated his call for brotherhood between beliefs. “Hostility, extremism and violence are not born from a religious heart: they are betrayals of religion,” the pope said. “Believers cannot keep silent when terrorism abuses religion; in fact, we are called unambiguously to dispel all misunderstandings, “he added.

In his message, the pope also reminded the community of the Yazidi religion, “which has mourned the death of many men and has seen thousands of women, youth and children kidnapped, sold as slaves and subjected to physical violence and forced conversions.” . Jorge Bergoglio asked to pray for “all those who have suffered such suffering and for those who are still missing and kidnapped, so that they will soon return to their homes.”

More than 2,800 Yazidis remain missing, most of them women and children, according to the latest official data.

In addition, the pontiff recognized the work of Mosul’s Muslim volunteers “who helped rebuild churches and monasteries, building fraternal friendships on the rubble of hatred, and Christians and Muslims who today restore mosques and churches together,” as Vatican News noted.

Pope Francis will continue his visit on Sunday precisely by visiting that city, where he will visit several churches that were partially destroyed by the Islamic State.

