Pope Francis during the seventh World Day of the Poor lunch in the Paul VI Room, in Vatican City | Photo: EFE/EPA/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

Pope Francis will receive in audience the president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, who is about to end his term. The meeting will be at the Apostolic Palace, in Vatican City, next week, according to information released by official sources this Thursday (23).

de Fernández’s visit to the Pope could be his last as president of the South American country, as the Peronist, who did not run for re-election, will be replaced by the libertarian Javier Milei, winner of the second round of the Argentine presidential elections, next day December 10th.

The pope has already spoken to Milei by phone and congratulated him on his victory in the Argentine elections. Milei recently changed her tone when talking about the leader of the Catholic Church and invited him to visit Argentina soon. According to information from the EFE Agency, there are rumors that the pope may make a trip to his home country in 2024, despite his fragile health.

Argentina’s vice president, Cristina Kirchner, who is also the country’s former president, had plans to travel to Italy this week to meet with the pope, but canceled the trip due to the poll results, which were unfavorable to the ruling party. . The candidate supported by Fernández and Kirchner, Sergio Massa, who still holds the position of the country’s Economy Minister, lost by 11.5 percentage points to Milei last Sunday (19). (With EFE Agency)