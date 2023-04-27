For the first time in history, women will have a voice in the debate on ideological issues and internal regulations of the Catholic Church

The Vatican announced this Wednesday (26.Apr.2023) that Pope Francis will for the first time allow women to vote at the global meeting of bishops in October this year. Previously, they could participate in synods – a papal advisory body– as auditors, but without voting rights.

The Synod of Bishops is the event that debates and decides ideological and regimental questions of the Catholic Church. Women’s suffrage at the ceremony had been asked for decades.

Along with the historic measure, Pope Francis also requested the inclusion of a document that creates a group of 70 people to actively participate in the synod. The collegiate will be formed by individuals who are not bishops, but representatives of collectives with some relation to the Catholic Church.

The 70 people will be chosen by the priest from a list of 140 names recommended by 7 international conferences of bishops. The Vatican recommended that half of the names be of women.

Vatican leader since 2013, Pope Francis has stood out in recent years for nods to greater female participation in the country’s decisions. In 2021, he appointed Raffaelle Petrini to the 2nd highest position in the government, that of general secretary of governance.

In the same year, nun Alessandra Smerilli was appointed to the 2nd highest position in the Vatican development office.

Cardinal Mario Grech, general secretary of the synod’s general secretariat, told the press that women’s suffrage is an important achievement, but maintained the conservative tone characteristic of the Catholic Church.

“This is not a revolution, but an important change”said Grech.

The Synod of Bishops will take place from 4 to 29 October this year.