Pope Francis once again pointed out against the laws aimed at legalizing abortion in different parts of the world and questioned whether these measures “They seem to distance themselves from the essential duty to protect human life in all its stages.”

The pontiff made this statement during his speech at the beginning of the year to the diplomatic corps accredited to the Holy See; an intervention in which he also spoke about the health, economic, political and social crises that have resulted from the pandemic.

Regarding health, the Pope explained that the expansion of the coronavirus has “remembered the value of life, of each human life and of its dignity, at all times of its earthly journey, from conception in the womb to its natural conclusion “.

And he insisted: “Unfortunately, it hurts to note that, under the pretext of guaranteeing supposed subjective rights, an increasing number of laws around the world seem to distance themselves from the essential duty to protect human life in all its stages.”

Pope Francis questioned abortion. AFP photo.

In recent months, the Church has opposed the approval of laws such as the legalization of abortion in Argentina or the euthanasia law in Spain.

In a recent interview on Italian television, the Pope stated regarding abortion that “death is not a religious problem, eye: it is a human problem, pre-religious; it is a problem of human ethics. “

“Religions deal with it, but it is a problem that even an atheist must solve in his conscience,” he declared to explain that everyone has to ask themselves questions: “Is it correct to suppress a human life to solve a problem, any problem? , that’s not fair. Is it okay to hire a hit man to solve a problem? “he said.

“Educational catastrophe”

In his speech, the Supreme Pontiff called for everyone to have access to basic health care. People on the margins of society and informal workers have been among those most affected by the pandemic, and with the fewest social networks to overcome it.

“Driven by desperation, many have sought other forms of income and risk being exploited in forced or illegal labor, prostitution and various criminal activities, such as human trafficking,” Francisco warned.

Children, he added, have suffered an “educational catastrophe.” With the closure of schools, while women have suffered domestic violence, the faithful were deprived of community offices and all of humanity has seen their human contact restricted.

“Along with vaccines, brotherhood and hope are, as they were, the medicine we need in the world today,” he said.

EFE source

AFG