Pope Francis stressed that the universal destination of goods is more important than respect for private property.

Along with the right to private property, there is the priority and precedent right of subordination of all private property to universal destiny. of the goods of the earth and, therefore, the right of all to use them, "he said in the video message for the International Labor Conference

“Sometimes when talking about private property, we forget that it is a secondary right “he stressed,” which depends on this primary right, which is the universal destination of goods. “

Pope Francis also vindicated the right of all workers to organize in unions at a time when economic activity is about to increase as the threat of the pandemic diminishes.

The pontiff highlighted the needs of migrants and the most vulnerable workers in general.

Francisco said that the rebuilding of economies after the COVID-19 setbacks should point to a future with ‘decent and dignified working conditions’‘, which come from collective bargaining. He said that the “right to organize” is one of the fundamental protections of workers.

He deplored that many vulnerable migrants and workers are often excluded from national health plans. During the pandemic, this exclusion “complicates early detection, testing, diagnosis, contact tracing and seeking medical care for COVID-19 for refugees and migrants and therefore increases risk. outbreaks occur among those populations, ” the pope said.

It observed that women who work as street vendors and domestic workers, especially in the informal economy, lack access to childcare and therefore must bring their children to work or leave them alone at home.

“It is therefore very necessary to ensure that social assistance reaches the informal economy and pays special attention to the particular needs of women and girls,”

