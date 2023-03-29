Pope Francis was admitted this afternoon to the Gemelli Hospital in Rome. The official information provided by the Vatican press office initially spoke of “scheduled checks” and suggested some kind of routine check for the colon problem he suffered two years ago. However, Il Corriere della Sera publishes that hospital sources have indicated that Francisco has arrived by ambulance and that he has had heart and respiratory problems. The reality is that the 86-year-old pontiff will remain hospitalized at least tonight on the tenth floor of the hospital, where he also has an arterial blood gas machine.

The Holy See, in a strange ―but habitual― communicative contradiction, has indicated that the entry of the Pope and the controls had been programmed. However, in a subsequent concise piece of information, he added that Francisco’s entire agenda for Thursday and Friday had been canceled in order to make room for the revisions that had to be made. “The Pope’s schedule has been suspended in case he has to carry out more tests,” said the source, specifying that it was “possible” that he would spend the night in the hospital.

In addition, Francisco has had to cancel an interview that he had scheduled for this afternoon with an Italian television program in a prison in Rome. These data suggest that his admission was not foreseen. Or at least the way he has. Some sources also speak of a possible mild respiratory infection. But the Holy See has not confirmed or denied anything else.

The Pope underwent surgery at this same center for a diverticular stenosis in the colon in July 2021, a surgical intervention that was also previously scheduled. On that occasion he remained hospitalized for 11 days. This time, it does not seem the most opportune moment to organize routine controls, at the gates of Palm Sunday and the demanding Holy Week, whose acts must be led by the pontiff himself.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.