Pope Francis accepted the resignation of Bishop Monsignor Andrzej Franciszek Dziuba this Saturday, March 9, following accusations of cover-up of sexual abuse of minors by Polish clergy. The Holy See reported Dziuba's omissions in the management of these cases. In Poland, 30% of this type of abuse involves the Catholic Church, according to a state commission.

“The Holy Father has accepted the resignation from the pastoral government of the diocese of Łowicz (Poland) presented by His Excellency Most Reverend Monsignor Andrzej Franciszek Dziuba,” reports a statement published by the Holy See.

This Saturday, March 9, Pope Francis accepted the resignation of Monsignor Andrzej Franciszek Dziuba, bishop of the diocese of Łowicz, in Poland. A decision that comes after the Holy See accused him of covering up sexual abuse of minors.

The Warsaw nunciature reported it thus:

Difficulties have been found in the pastoral government of HE Andrzej Dziuba and in particular his omissions in the treatment of cases of sexual abuse of minors committed by some priests, as emerged from an investigation carried out by the Holy See, according to the Motu Proprio 'You are lux mundi'

The “Motu Proprio” referred to in the statement was published in 2019 and requires reporting any alleged sexual or power abuse by the cleric. It is also known as “Vos estis lux mundi” (You are the light of the world) and establishes the procedure to be followed in the dioceses and at the same time requires speed in preliminary investigations.

That same year, Pope Francis sought to set a precedent with an Anti-pedophilia Summit, which brought together various ranks of the Church's members and held a meeting with some victims of these crimes. In this way he sought to mark the roadmaps to prevent future cases.

According to Vatican media, Dziuba, 73, had been investigated by the metropolitan archbishop of Lodz, Grzegorz Rys, who in 2020 presented documents with evidence to the Holy See.

On the other hand, Dziuba was notified to the Prosecutor's Office for having been involved in the crime of not reporting to authorities the sexual abuse of a minor committed in 2016 by a priest subordinate to him.

The resignation occurs in a context in which the Vatican has sought to counter pedophilia and in which Pope Francis himself has asked for forgiveness for these cases. Thousands of stories involving members of the Catholic Church in child abuse have been made public in recent years.





01:52

One of the most alarming was an investigation, published in 2021 in France, which showed that at least 200,000 minors were abused in the last 70 years by members of the Church. At that time, Pope Francis urged the bishops to redouble their efforts to “make a safe house” for the French clergy. And after its publication he stated:

My shame, our shame, is for the Church's inability to put them at the center of its concerns.

In Poland, 30% of abuse of minors occurs in the Church: report

The resignation of Bishop Dziuba once again puts the focus on cases of abuse of minors by members of the Catholic Church in Poland. According to a report by the Polish State Commission against Pedophilia – published in 2021 –, 30% of the abuses against minors recorded in that country between 2020 and 2021 were guilty of a member of the Catholic Church.

The document determined that 100 of the 349 complaints registered since the Commission was created in 2020 involve aggressors who belong to the Catholic clergy.

In general, the abuses reported occurred mainly against people between 11 and 15 years old, but — according to the commission — there were also 71 complaints from victims between 3 and 10 years old.

On the other hand, an investigation of 'The New York Times' assured that even though Poland is one of the countries with the most Catholicsonly 23% of young women under 25 years old regularly attend Church.

Among the reasons is that young people have lost confidence in the institution, in many cases due to cases of pedophilia and sexual abuse.

The Catholic Church in Poland revealed in 2021 that since 2018 it has received more than 350 new complaints regarding alleged sexual abuse of minors committed by clerics.

With EFE and local media