(Lisbon-Special Envoy) Four and a half months after the approval of the Voluntary Termination of Pregnancy (IVE) law, Alberto Fernández will meet him face to face again Pope Francisco on the last leg of the tour that the head of state began in Lisbon and that will culminate in Rome, only to return to the domestic tensions that await him in Argentina, before the weekend.

This Sunday, in the official procession that landed in the Portuguese capital, and after the first meeting at the Belem Palace with President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, there was some discomfort with the journalistic information that revealed a possible papal suspicion for the approval of the abortion law, published by Clarion.

Versions that, from bishops close to Francis, intensified in the last days since the request for an official hearing. And that made a dent in the presidential entourage that landed in Europe.

President Alberto Fernández arrived in Lisbon on Sunday, at the start of his European tour that will also include Spain, France, the Vatican and Italy. Photo: Presidency.

“First they said that the President did not want to meet with the Pope, and then that the Vatican had tried not to ask us for the audience.“They were surprised by the delegation, deployed on Sunday afternoon in the bar of the five-star hotel chosen by the Casa Rosada. At night, the entire delegation had dinner at the residence of the ambassador, Rodolfo Gil: they returned after midnight.

Guillermo Oliveri, the Secretary of Cult who has known Fernández for years and who arrived in Lisbon along with the rest of the officials who accompany the president on the tour, tried in that sense to drive away versions. “From before the enactment of the IVE law, the President was very clear and specific in the first visit he made to the Vatican. It seems to me that it is not a topic that is on the agenda at all“, he assured the Télam agency.

Fernández, in visible good humor during his first day of his European tour, his collaborators did they noticed him annoyed by the versions about the supposed suspicion of Francisco. They highlighted, in fact, that the audience that will take place on Thursday in the library of the Paulo VI classroom – where the Pope once received Cristina Kirchner – was accepted in an express procedure as soon as it was formally requested by the Argentine Foreign Ministry.

President Alberto Fernández with his Portuguese counterpart Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa. First meeting of the tour.

“The Pope has a very great commitment to Argentina. The President talks a lot about him. Much more than is known. What happens that does not count “, they assured in the last hours here in the Portuguese capital.

However, according to sources in the delegation, Francisco and Fernández have not communicated for a couple of months. But from the official delegation they did emphasize that they did so even after the approval of the law of interruption of pregnancy, which had the Legal and Technical Secretary as standard bearer, Vilma Ibarra -an official of extreme confidence of the President-, to a good number of ministers and the head of state himself, who actively interceded with some legislators who had doubts about his vote. And that the bond remains strong.

The final sanction took place at the end of last year, with the seal of the Casa Rosada.

Campaign advance

As explained in the presidential environment, Francisco couldn’t be surprised: I knew first-hand, they point out, of the campaign promise. And they also insist that Fernández anticipated it in the meeting they held at the beginning of 2020, shortly after assuming the Presidency and before the pandemic completely upset the global agenda.

From the Argentine delegation they trusted that the Supreme Pontiff cut him short then to put the issue aside and move on to something else: a sign, they interpreted, that everyone knew the cards were already drawn. It was, according to Church sources, the origin of the current malaise of an ecclesiastical sector.

Fernández had, instead, a somewhat more tense talk with the Vatican Secretary of State, Pietro Parolin -a strong man of the Church-, during that first hearing last year. And the resistance of the most conservative sectors of the curia that cannot yet heal the wound of the impulse to the abortion law.

In February 2020, Gustavo Béliz participated in the economic seminar “New forms of Solidarity” at the Pontifical Academy of Sciences in Rome. The official is key in the relationship with the Pope. Photo: Victor Sokolowicz.

The state of the relationship between Francisco and Fernández will be exposed anyway after the meeting this Thursday: the Pope usually expresses his approval or discomfort through photos. The face with which he poses during the conclave will be revealing in that sense. Mauricio Macri was made to feel it in their first meeting.

In January, Rome approved, meanwhile, the ambassador Roberto Carlés as Argentine representative in Italy, sent by the head of state. Carlés has always had a more than solid bond with Francisco. The same Gustavo Beliz, the low-profile Secretary for Strategic Affairs who will arrive in the Italian capital for the meeting.

In the European delegation, the gifts that Fernández brought to the Supreme Pontiff from Argentina have not yet transcended. For now, only leaked that he will bring you a greeting from former soccer player Jorge Olguín, a former defender of the national team who played in San Lorenzo, Argentinos Juniors and Independiente, and who asked him for the favor a few weeks ago, after a visit to Olivos.

