International press in front of the Gemelli hospital in Rome await information about Pope Francis’ surgery | Photo: EFE/EPA/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI

Pope Francis underwent abdominal surgery on Wednesday at the Gemelli hospital in Rome, which ended without complications, the Vatican said.

“The surgery is over. It was carried out without complications and lasted three hours,” the Holy See said in a brief statement.

The 86-year-old pontiff will have to remain hospitalized for a few days, and the Prefecture of the Pontifical Household, which manages his schedule, has canceled all his appointments until June 18.

Francis received general anesthesia for the procedure, carried out by the team of surgeon Sergio Alfieri, who operated on the pope’s colon two years ago.

This was the third hospitalization of the pontiff in the same Roman hospital, this time to undergo a laparotomy because of an abdominal incisional hernia that could cause an intestinal obstruction and was already causing “recurrent, painful and aggravating symptoms”, according to the Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni.

The operation was considered an emergency after the results of a CT scan which the pope underwent on Tuesday (6).

In addition to the operation performed on his colon in July 2021, after which he was discharged in ten days, Francisco was also admitted to the Gemelli hospital for three nights at the end of March this year because of acute pneumonia.

The pontiff also suffers from a problem in his right knee that forces him to walk with a cane or get around in a wheelchair.