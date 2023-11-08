Pope Francis writes his autobiography

The date is set: spring 2024. This is the first autobiography of Pope Francis entitled: “Life. My story within history”, will be published by Harper Collins Publishers and written with Mediaset’s Vatican correspondent Fabio Marchese Ragona.



Dagospia lets us know that the appropriate dicastery in the Vatican knew nothing and we can believe it because this is a typical way of proceeding of Pope Francis, “Argentine” one might say. The book will be published simultaneously in many states. From what we learn from the previews, the book will be his autobiography, but narrated simultaneously with historical events that have accompanied its existence, starting from the Second World War.

But the juicy part of the work will be the one that concerns i “scathing judgements” told by the Pope with the frankness that distinguishes him, as the publisher explains. The Pope will therefore use the opportunity to tell not only his life but also that of all humanity and the dangers that afflict it, from the possible atomic war, to the social issues of racism, pro-life battles, social inequalities .

But from what filters there will also be ample space to deal with controversies with the conservatives of the Catholic Church and to clearly clarify the accusations that Father Georg Gänswein addressed to him in his latest book “Nothing but the Truth” (Piemme). The German prelate, after writing it, tried in vain not to let it go out, even reaching Marina Berlusconi, but by then it had already been printed and ready for distribution in bookstores. Then that book cost the German dearly who was kicked out of the Vatican and now finds himself exiled in the Black Forest without a defined role. Subsequently, with a frankly suspicious one – two, the book by the German cardinal and theologian Gerhard Müller “In good faith” (Solferino), very critical of the Vatican, was published.

READ ALSO: Pope Francis in audience with European Rabbis: “I’m not in good health”

The outbreak of controversy coincided with the passing of Pope Benedict XVI, last year. Since then the tension in the Oltretevere has skyrocketed and the controversies have multiplied. It is not lost on us that Pope Francis’ new book will be published after the conclusion of the recent Synod which was disappointing for progressives because it did not correspond to the requests for renewal that were requested on burning issues such as the priesthood, gays and transsexuals and, in general, the continuous renewal of the Church in the spirit of that Second Vatican Council which opened the way to reforms which then also led to many degenerations and substantial instability of the Church itself.

In this sense Pope Francis It’s a bit reminiscent of Gorbachev who wanted to reform the Soviet Union with its perestroika and glasnost and ended up destroying it instead. Pope Francis, who is a Jesuit, was more cautious. He has done some tests, he has took the pulse of opinion public and to the faithful and then made the consequent corrections. This is why, beyond his underlying Peronism, he gave the impression of a continuous stop and go on socially sensitive issues.

Proof came at the conclusion of the last Roman Synod in which he said on the marriage of priests that it can be done and that it is not a dogma, that there are already married priests in the Eastern Rite Catholic Church but that he will not be the one to do it this epochal reform, repeating as an example what Pope Paul VI said, who was the one who concluded the difficult process of the Second Vatican Council. Bergoglio’s book will therefore be an opportunity to take stock of the situation and defend themselves from conservative attacksespecially Germans but also Americans.

READ ALSO: Pope Francis writes a book about his life, ‘Life’ will be released in spring

Subscribe to the newsletter

