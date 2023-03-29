Pope Francis (86) is in hospital. The head of the Catholic Church is at the Gemelli Clinic in Rome for some planned examinations, a Vatican spokesman said. He said nothing about the nature of the checks or treatments. According to Italian media, on the other hand, the pope was taken away by ambulance with heart problems and breathing difficulties.
