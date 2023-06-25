Pope Francis at 12 today, 25 June 2023, appeared in St. Peter’s Square for the Angelus and recalled Emanuela Orlandi: “I wish to express once again my closeness to the family, especially to the mother and to assure my extended prayer to the families who bear the pain of a missing family member”.

The image of Emanuela, the ‘Vatican girl’ who disappeared 40 years ago, is everywhere in the square: on the protesters’ shirts, on a couple of banners, on the flyers. In fact, all those who took part in the sit-in organized on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the disappearance of the young girl were present in the Vatican.

To this day the mystery about the fate of this young woman, not yet of age at the time of the events, remains at the center of a mystery that extends to the present day. “If the Senate takes a step back, the demonstrations in the future will go to the Senate: it would mean that a state, Italy, is a subject of another state, the Vatican”, said Pietro Orlandi at the sit-in for his sister Emanuela.