Pope Francis removed Bishop Joseph E. Strickland from the administration of the diocese of Tyler, in Texas, United States, said this Saturday (11) a note from the Holy See and the United States Conference of Bishops. Conservative, Strickland has openly criticized the Pope on social media for “progressive” stances and for giving more responsibilities within the Church to lay people. The diocese now stands as vacant seatwith Bishop Joe Vásquez, from Austin, in the same state, as interim administrator.

The decision came after an “apostolic visitation”, a type of disciplinary inquiry, carried out on the Pope’s orders last June. It was led by Dennis Sullivan, bishop of Camden (New Jersey), and Gerald Kicanas, bishop emeritus of Tucson (Arizona). The inquiry, among other topics, dealt with finances, but a specific reason for Strickland’s dismissal was not given.

Normally, when bishops have problems, they themselves voluntarily abdicate their dioceses. It is very rare for the pontiff to actively fire them, as is the case with Strickland — it is a sign that he has refused to voluntarily resign, as he himself indicated he would do in this situation this year. At 65, the American was a decade away from retiring.

Strickland had been in the position since 2012, chosen by then Pope Benedict XVI. He is a strong supporter of Donald Trump and an influential figure among American conservatives.

In August, Pope Francis complained about what he called “reactionary” elements in the US Catholic Church, and said that in some cases political ideology had replaced faith. Last year, Frank Pavone, a priest who campaigns against abortion, lost his cassock for “blaspheming” on social media and disobeying bishops. Strickland was one of the few within the Church to publicly defend him.

“The blasphemy is for this holy priest to be canceled while an evil president promotes the denial of the truth and the murder of the unborn at every opportunity,” wrote Strickland in defending the priest, in X. “Vatican authorities promote immorality and the denial of the deposit of faith and priests promote gender confusion, devastating lives… it’s evil.”