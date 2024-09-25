Pope Francis announced on Wednesday (25) the expulsion of ten members of the Sodality of Christian Life, a Catholic organization in Peru, after a Vatican investigation that revealed serious physical, spiritual and authority abuses.

The decision, which marks a severe action within the Church, was communicated by the Apostolic Nunciature of Peru and approved after detailed analysis of the defenses presented by the accused, as stated by the Peruvian Episcopal Conference.

The measure was taken based on investigations conducted by the Archbishop of Malta, Charles Scicluna, and Jordi Bertomeu Farnós, both of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith.

Among the expelled members are prominent figures in the organization and in the Peruvian Catholic Church, such as the former superior general of the Sodality of Christian Life Eduardo Regal Villa, the archbishop emeritus of the Peruvian cities of Piura and Tumbes, José Antonio Eguren, and the journalist Alejandro Bermúdez. Also expelled are the former regional superiors Rafael Alberto Ismodes Cascón and Erwin Augusto Scheuch Pool; the former professors Humberto Carlos Del Castillo Drago, Oscar Adolfo Tokumura Tokomura and Daniel Alfonso Cardó Soria; and the members Ricardo Adolfo Trenemann Young and Miguel Arturo Salazar Steiger.

Pope Francis stressed that the decision was made based on the “scandal caused by the number and severity of the abuses reported by the victims.” The reports involve accusations that include physical abuse, with practices described as “sadistic and violent,” abuse of conscience through sectarian methods that sought to break the will of subordinates, and spiritual abuse, with the manipulation of information obtained during spiritual guidance. In addition, cases of abuse of authority were reported, with episodes of hacking of communications and harassment in the workplace, in addition to the cover-up of crimes committed within the organization.

Archbishop Jose Antonio Eguren, who had recently resigned from his post, has been accused of covering up sexual abuse and being involved in land trafficking scandals. His ouster is seen as a symbol that the Vatican is seeking tougher measures against members who use their position to protect criminals or perpetuate abuse.

Pope Francis, together with the bishops of Peru and other regions where the Sodality of Christian Life is present, deeply regretted the acts.

“Pope Francis, together with the bishops of Peru and all the places where the Christian Life Sodality is present, saddened by what happened, ask forgiveness from the victims and unite in their suffering,” said the statement issued by the Nunciature. The Church also called on the organization to begin a “path of justice and reparation.”

The cases involving the Christian Life Sodality have been under investigation for years and are at the center of a scandal that has shaken the Catholic Church in Peru. The organization, founded by Luis Fernando Figari, who was also expelled by the Church a month ago, has been involved in multiple accusations of abuse against young members, including sexual, physical and psychological violence.