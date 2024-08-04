“War is a defeat.” The Pope said this after the Angelus, in front of the faithful and pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square. “Attacks, even targeted ones and killings, can never be a solution: they do not help to follow the path of justice and peace. They generate even more hatred and revenge: enough! Do not suffocate God’s word of peace, but let it be the fruit of the Holy Land, of the Middle East, of the entire world.”

Concerns about the extension of the conflict

“I am following with concern what is happening in the Middle East and I hope that the conflict, already terribly bloody and violent, does not spread even further. I pray for all the victims, especially for the innocent children”. “Let us have the courage to resume dialogue so that the fire in Gaza ceases immediately and, on all fronts, the hostages are freed, and the populations are helped with humanitarian aid”, he continues.

“Justice must be done for the explosion at the port of Beirut”

“Even today the Lebanese people suffer greatly, I think of the families of the victims of the explosion in the port of Beirut: I hope that justice and truth will be done soon” says the Pontiff, recalling the beatification of Stephen Douayhy in Lebanon. “A teacher of faith and a caring pastor, he was a witness of hope always beside the people”, underlines the Pope. “May the new blessed support the faith and hope of the church in Lebanon and intercede for this beloved country”.

“Material things do not fill life”

“Material things do not fill life: only love can do that. And for this to happen, the path to take is that of charity that keeps nothing for itself, but shares everything,” said the Pope, before the Angelus, in front of the faithful and pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square. “Today the Gospel speaks to us of Jesus who, after the miracle of the loaves and fishes, invites the crowds, who are looking for him, to reflect on what happened, to understand its meaning. They had eaten that shared food and had been able to see how, even with few resources, thanks to the generosity and courage of a boy, who had made what he had available to others, everyone had eaten their fill. The sign was clear: if everyone gives to others what they have, with God’s help, even with little everyone can have something,” the pontiff emphasized. “And instead they did not understand: they mistook Jesus for a kind of magician, and they went back to look for him, hoping that he would repeat the miracle as if it were magic.”

“They were the protagonists of an experience for their journey, but they did not grasp its significance: their attention was concentrated only on the loaves and fishes, on the material food, which ran out immediately – he continues – They did not realize that it was only an instrument, through which the Father, while satiating their hunger, revealed to them something much more important: the way of life that lasts forever and the taste of bread that satiates beyond all measure. The true bread, in short, was and is Jesus, his beloved Son made man, who came to share our poverty to guide us, through it, to the joy of full communion with God and with our brothers, in the gift”.

“Material things do not fill life: only love can do that. And for this to happen, the path to take is that of charity that keeps nothing for itself, but shares everything”, observes the Pope.

“Doesn’t this happen in our families too? Let’s think of those parents who work hard all their lives to raise their children well and leave them something for the future. How beautiful it is when this message is understood, and the children are grateful and in turn become supportive of each other like brothers! And how sad, instead, when they fight over the inheritance, and perhaps don’t speak to each other for years – he underlines – The message of the father and mother, their most precious legacy, is not money, but the love with which they give their children everything they have, just as God does with us, and thus they teach us to love”.

“Let us ask ourselves, then: what is my relationship with material things? Am I a slave to them, or do I use them freely, as instruments to give and receive love? Do I know how to say ‘thank you’ to God and to my brothers and sisters for the gifts received and share them? – he concludes – May Mary, who gave her whole life to Jesus, teach us to make everything an instrument of love”.