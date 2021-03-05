The Catholics of Iraq, a minority of some 300,000 people who add the religious persecution of jihadism to the wars that their country has been chaining for four decades, were in great need of a visit like the one that Pope Francis began this Friday. On the plane that took him to Baghdad from Rome, the Pontiff already announced that he considered his trip “a duty to a land tortured for so many years.”

He was able to learn about this torture first-hand in the ceremony with the local Church that he presided over at the Syro-Catholic cathedral in Baghdad. This temple suffered two terrorist attacks, the most serious in October 2010, when at least 48 Christians were killed by the jihadist group Islamic State (IS), including two priests. A process is open to beatify these victims of religious hatred.

In this cathedral with such a painful history behind it, Francis held a meeting this Friday with a hundred representatives of the local Catholic community, led by the Syro-Catholic Patriarch Ignace Youssif Younan and by Cardinal Louis Sako, Patriarch of the Chaldeans. The Pope dedicated a special memory in the temple to the “brothers and sisters who here have paid the extreme price of their fidelity to the Lord and his Church.” He hoped that his “sacrifice” would inspire the faithful not to yearn for vengeance, but to achieve “forgiveness, reconciliation and resurrection.”

Francis also had words to encourage Catholics to remain in their land and not choose the path of emigration, as many have done for decades fleeing war, persecution and the lack of opportunities. “We know how easy it is to catch the virus of discouragement that often seems to spread around us,” he said, celebrating the educational and charitable work of local churches. “I encourage you to persevere in this commitment to ensure that the Catholic community in Iraq, even as small as a mustard seed, continues to enrich the path of the entire country.”

The Arab country, home of the prophet Abraham, had about four million Christians in 1947, a figure that fell to less than 1.4 million before the fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003. Migration turned into exodus with the emergence ISIS and its occupation of the Nineveh Plain between 2014 and 2017. “In recent decades, you have had to cope with the consequences of war and persecution, the fragility of basic infrastructure and the ongoing struggle for economic security. and personnel, which has often led to internal displacement and the migration of many, “the Pope recalled.