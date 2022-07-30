The Pope launches an appeal to politicians in view of the elections: “We need civic responsibility”. Returning from his trip to Canada, answering reporters’ questions about the return flight, Bergoglio says that Mario Draghi is a leader of “high quality international”.

“First of all – he said – I don’t want to get involved in Italian domestic politics. Second: Nobody can say that President Draghi was not a man of high international quality. He was president of the European Central Bank. He had a good career. I only asked one question to one of my collaborators: tell me, how many governments has Italy had in this century? He told me 20. This is my answer… “. What appeal do you make to the political forces in view of these difficult elections? “Responsibility. Civic responsibility”.

UKRAINE – “I said that I would like to go to Ukraine. Now let’s see what I find when I get home ”, the Pope reiterates on the return flight from Canada.

“In Kazakhstan – he adds – for the moment I would like to go, it is a peaceful journey, without much movement, it is a congress of religions. For the moment everything remains. I also have to go to South Sudan before Congo, because it is a trip with the archbishop of Canterbury and with the bishop of the Church of Scotland, because all three of us did the retreat together two years ago … And then the Congo, but it will be next year, because there is the rainy season, let’s see … I have all the good will, but let’s see what the leg says ”.

RESIGNATION – The Pope, on the return flight from Canada, also addresses the issue of his possible resignation. Will he retire before death? “What the Lord says. The Lord can say resign. And the Lord who commands – says Francis – One thing of Saint Ignatius, this is important: Saint Ignatius when someone was tired, sick, dispensed him from prayer, but never dispensed from the examination of conscience. If I see that the Lord shows me something, that something has happened to me, that I have an inspiration, I have to discern to see what the Lord is asking. It may also be that the Lord wants to send me to angle, it is He who commands “.

“This – observes Bergoglio – is the religious way of life of a Jesuit, being in spiritual discernment to make decisions, to choose a way of work, of commitment as well … Discernment is the key in the vocation of the Jesuit. The Jesuit must be by vocation a man of discernment: discerning situations, discerning one’s conscience, discerning the decisions to be made. For this reason he must be open to whatever the Lord asks of him “.

Have you thought about retirement or not? “The door is open. It is one of the options, but I have not thought about this possibility until today. But that does not mean that I do not think about it the day after tomorrow. This trip was a test. You cannot travel in this state. The door is open. This is true. ”