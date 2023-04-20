The cross which will open the coronation procession of King Charles III on 6 May in Westminster Abbey contains embedded two relics believed to be fragments of the cross of Christ which were recently donated by the Holy See at the behest of Pope Francis.

As far as we learned, some time ago the Holy See had given the two fragments to England as an “ecumenical sign”. of the relic, the size of one and the other of five centimeters in the shape of a cross. The fragments were kept in the hall of the Lipsanoteca of the Vatican Museums.