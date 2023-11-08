Home page politics

From: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

Split

Pope Francis. (Archive image) © Daniel Cole/AP/dpa

The war in Israel is also causing concern in the Vatican. In a statement, Pope Francis once again called for the protection of civilians.

Vatican – With the Palestinian Hamas attack on Israel on October 7th, violence flared up again in the Middle East. For a month now, the Israeli army has responded with air strikes on Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip. It also launched a ground offensive several days ago. In the midst of these developments at War in Israel Diplomatic statements also come from the Vatican. Pope Francis calls for a “just peace”.

War in Israel: Pope Francis condemns Hamas and speaks of a “humanitarian catastrophe” in Gaza

“The Holy See calls for a just peace that meets Palestinian and Israeli demands,” reported Vatican News, the official news portal of the Vatican. Accordingly, the Vatican’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Archbishop Gabrielle Caccia, spoke of an “unprecedented escalation of violence in Israel and Palestine.” Speaking at the UN General Assembly on Monday (November 6), Caccia emphasized that the Pope condemned the Hamas attack.

“31 days of retaliatory attacks by the Israeli military against the Gaza Strip, where Hamas has infrastructure, resulted in the brutal killing of more than 10,000 people,” wrote Vatican News further. The portal pointed out that more than 4,100 children were killed and described the situation in the coastal strip as a “humanitarian catastrophe”. The Vatican news portal also quoted the Hamas-led Gaza Health Ministry: The Israeli siege is preventing access to essential goods such as fuel, food and electricity, the Hamas authority said.

The Popes: Francis and his 20th-century predecessors View photo series

War in Israel: Pope appeals to warring parties – “Please stop!”

Speaking to the UN General Assembly, Caccia reiterated the Pope’s appeal to release all hostages and declare a ceasefire. He also condemned loudly Vatican News “the loss of life of innocent Palestinians” as well as the “displacement of hundreds of thousands of people” and the “indiscriminate suffering of the population”. The Pope is calling, “as in every conflict, for the absolute protection of every civilian,” emphasized Caccia. Hospitals and places of worship should not be attacked, he said.

In view of the war in the Middle East, Pope Francis renewed his call last Sunday (November 5th) for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and for the release of the hostages kidnapped there. “I keep thinking about the serious situation in Palestine and Israel, where so many people have lost their lives,” said the Pope in St. Peter’s Square in Rome. “Please stop! In the name of God, stop the fighting,” he said.

He hoped that “all avenues would be taken” to “avoid at all costs an expansion of the conflict.” Everything must be done to provide help for the people in the Gaza Strip, “where the humanitarian situation is extremely serious.” The head of the Catholic Church also called for the “immediate” release of the hostages kidnapped by Hamas militants. “There are also many children among them, may they be able to return to their families,” Francis said. (bb/dpa)