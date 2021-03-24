To try to reduce the deficit of up to 50 million euros that the Vatican accounts are expected to show this year, Pope Francis ordered this Wednesday that, starting next month, the salary of the cardinals of the Curia be cut by 10% Romana, who were pocketing around 5,000 euros a month until now. Also the highest level workers will have to cut their salary by 8% or 3% percent, depending on the case. Only those employees who prove that they cannot take the cut due to having fixed expenses related to their health or that of their direct family members of whom they cannot resign, may avoid the reduction. The Pontiff also decided to freeze until March 2023 the achievement of increases for two years of seniority.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused a disaster in the Vatican accounts by collapsing some of its main sources of income. Among them are the Vatican Museums, which have been closed for most of the last year, and the rental of the commercial basements. The smallest state in the world has a huge heritage that, in Italy alone, is made up of some 4,000 real estate properties, of which about 260 are commercial. Since the beginning of the pandemic, those who exploit these basses only pay a third of the rent. The Administration of the Patrimony of the Apostolic See decided to forgive them one third and charge them the remaining third when normal activity is resumed.

The Pope justified the cuts with a letter in which he assures that “an economically sustainable future today requires, among other decisions, also adopting measures relating to staff salaries.” This decision is linked to the will of the Pontiff to avoid the dismissals of the around 3,000 workers of the Holy See. Neither when he raised the reorganization of the Roman Curia nor now that the coronavirus crisis has caused a hole in the accounts Jorge Mario Bergoglio is willing to rescind contracts. “No one is going to be left out or lose their job, no one should suffer the ugly economic effect of this pandemic,” said the Pope during the last Christmas audience he held with Vatican employees, held last December.

The Spanish Jesuit Juan Antonio Guerrero, prefect of the Secretariat for the Economy, explained in an interview with the Vatican media published two weeks ago that around 50% of the budget of the Holy See corresponds to personnel expenses, “a very inflexible expense which increases automatically with biennia and the cost of living index ”. Guerrero assured that “the budgeted expenses for 2021 are the lowest in the recent history of the Holy See,” but acknowledged that if the pandemic situation continues, it will be necessary “the support of the faithful” to contain the deficit and avoid thus the danger of bankruptcy. In 2021, 213 million euros are expected to enter, 30% less than in 2019, the last year without the effects of the coronavirus.