Pope Francis on Friday (13) made harsh criticisms of Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris, candidates for the presidency of the United States, and said that both are “against life”.

According to information from the Reuters agency and CNN, Francis made the statements during a press conference on the plane taking him back to Rome, after a trip to Southeast Asia, where he passed through Singapore, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea and East Timor in recent days.

“It will be the choice of the lesser of two evils. Who is the lesser of the two evils? That lady or that gentleman? I don’t know,” said Francis, who criticized Trump’s anti-illegal immigration speech and Kamala’s pro-abortion agenda.

“To send migrants away, to leave them wherever you want, to abandon them… it is a terrible thing, there is evil in it. To send a child away from the womb of the mother is murder, because there is life there. We must speak about these things clearly,” the pope said.

Despite the criticism, he urged American Catholics to vote on November 5. “Not voting is ugly. It’s not good. You must vote,” Francis said. Neither Trump nor Kamala have yet commented on the pope’s criticism.